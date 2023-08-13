Alex De Minaur defeated Alejandro Davidovich in the semi-finals of the tournament in Toronto

The ATP brings together players from all over the world in the men’s category. (Information)

Alex De MinaurAustralian, number 18 ATP, won in the semi-finals of the tournament Toronto To 6-1 and 6-3 To Alexander Davidovich, Spanish tennis player. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of the tournament Toronto.

In the next round, the Australian will play the winner of the match, in which they will face each other. Tommy (“Paul”) and Italian tennis player Yannick Sinner.

Tournament Celebration Toronto (National Bank Open) takes place from 7 to 13 August on open courts with a hard surface. During the competition, a total of 56 tennis players meet each other.

Tennis is considered a classic sport. Every year, four tournaments (the so-called “Grand Slams”) attract everyone’s attention: the season starts with Australian Opencontinue on the clay path Roland Garrosthen goes to London for the celebration Wimbledon and ends in the USA US Open.

During the rest of the year, players also compete all over the world, finishing seasons on different surfaces: hard or fast track, clay or grass.

Tennis originated in Europe at the end of the 18th century and since 1926 is professional sports after the creation of the first round. It was especially popular among the wealthy classes in English-speaking countries, but today it is global sport. It is divided into two categories: men’s competition (ATP) and women’s (WTA).

ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) is an association of professional tennis players that unites players from all over the world in the men’s category.

The ATP Tour organizes several tournaments throughout the year: ATP Masters 1000 (where the winner of the tournament gets 1000 points to add to the ATP rankings), ATP 500 and ATP 250. Below these tournaments, at a lower level, we will have the ATP Challenger Tour, where future world tennis stars compete. In addition, the ATP tennis tournament is also responsible for the Grand Slam tournaments.

The fight for the title of the best in history does not stop in the men’s category. Spanish Rafael NadalHe Serbian Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer they compete to improve all records and collect the most Grand Slams. The three players are usually referred to as “big three‘ before new generations or ‘Next Gen’.

These up-and-coming tennis stars have flooded the world tennis scene, as in the case of the Greek tennis player. Stefanos Tsitsipasfrom Italian Matteo BerrettiniGerman Alexander Zverev or Russian Medvedev And Rublev.

Novak Djokovic currently holds the record for week number 1 ATP rankings, followed by Roger Federer, legendary American player Pete Sampras, Ivan Lendl and Jimmy Connors.

BTA (Women’s Tennis Association) was founded in 1973 by a famous former tennis player Billie Jean King. The Californian has won 39 Grand Slam titles in her active career and is an icon in the world of tennis.

There are many female tennis players today who are also struggling to stay at the top of the world tennis elite and surpass Stephanie Graff or Serena Williams. Players like the Poles Iga Sviontek (2021 Roland Garros champion), Greek Maria Sakkari or Paula Badosa (the first Spanish winner of Indian Wells) are fighting to stay in the top 10 of the WTA rankings.

In 2022 Australian tennis player Esley Barty announced his final retirement from tennis and left behind an impressive career with several Grand Slams. It’s time for other players to take over and become number 1.