Alex Espargaro: “I have a complex character, not a calm one”

Alex Espargaro spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about his win at Silverstone.

No doubt there was a lodge party last Sunday ApriliaFine Alex Espargaro He won at Silverstone. He did it by imposing himself pekko bagna who is the rider to beat right now in MotoGP but the rider from Granollers knew how to come forward and beat him. Obviously, this means a lot to the Italian firm, as well as to the Catalan, who was able to celebrate in an enclosed park with his wife and two children.

Between the victory of Argentina and this victory of Alex is clear: “The former has a special taste, but the victory at Silverstone, thus the victory over Bagnaia and Ducati, is special.”– he confirmed, having the opportunity to celebrate with his children: “Before the race Max He asked me to stay in front, because otherwise they would not be able to see me on TV…”.

His two families: one at home and the other on the track. “My family is always there for me, but most of all I was happy for Aprilia, who is another family for me. consists of many people who work at the plant, who do not seem bad to them and who do everything to achieve results, as in Silverstone.

“My family is always by my side, but I was especially happy for Aprilia, who became another family for me”

“Ensuring continuity will be fundamental: The updates have given us a good step forward and we will be doing more, but we have to stand on one foot.”he said, remembering that we have to keep going in order to take Aprilia to the top. “Everyone at Aprilia started the season with the idea of ​​trying to win the World Cup. even me: it put pressure on me that wasn’t positive. Last year it hurt me how we lost competitiveness at the end, but now we have told ourselves that we must fight to the end.”

Two months ago he fell in Mugello with his bike, which made him smaller, but now he is the winner of the last grand prize: “Yes, sure: It was a serious mistake especially for an athlete. And something is wrong. I could just say I fell but it was better to tell the truth, although I know that this would have brought more criticism to me.he confessed knowing that he is always a pilot whose actions are much discussed

“I am a complex character, not calm: This leads to me making mistakes, saying what I think directly, but also acting from the bottom of my heart, like overtaking Banya.”Alexei finished his speech.

