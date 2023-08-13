All PAMI retirees can get this benefit for free.

The Comprehensive Health Care Program (PAMI) gives you the opportunity to retired and pensioners to take care of their health. Among the various services provided by PAMI is a program through which its affiliates can control pressure V pharmacy from all over the country for free .

The content you want to access is only available to subscribers.

With the introduction of this tool, PAMI aims to prevent high blood pressure and take care of over 1.6 million partners.

This measure is part of a campaign “Prevention is health” which launched a social work aimed at reducing the risk of affiliates suffering from hypertension arterial across the row healthy advice.

PAMI has Financial assistance to pensioners and pensioners who need caregivers.

High blood pressure occurs in 1 in 3 older people. and is a major risk factor for contracting the following diseases:

Disease chronic renal .

. Heart failure.

dementia .

. Cardiovascular diseases, especially coronary and cerebrovascular diseases.

Hypertension and blood pressure.webp

For this reason, PAMI involves the acquisition of healthy habits, such as Reduce your salt intakeavoid alcohol and tobacco use, physical activity eat regularly and in a balanced way, as the risk of getting arterial hypertension is significantly minimized.

PAMI retirees can choose the cardiologist of their choice

Social work contributes frequent checks with doctors and therapists early detection of pathologies associated with arterial hypertension; if any are found, “Freedom of choice”The affiliate is guaranteed follow-up care through consultation with cardiologists and cardiologists.

pensioners.jpg Retirement and retirement collections in November. econoblog.com.ar

Through Freedom of Choice, affiliated pensioners and pensioners can choose where and with whom to visit. They have the opportunity to search for a cardiologist of their choice in the new medical card what PAMI offers.