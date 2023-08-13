Alopecia in infants: causes and care

During the first weeks of life, a newborn’s hair may fall out noticeably. While this is not a problem in most cases, there are some guidelines you should be aware of.

Last update: August 12, 2023

One of the common problems that can occur after childbirth is alopecia in infants, which is hair loss in a specific area or all over the scalp. While this can be worrisome for parents, in most cases it is temporary and not a cause for concern.

In this article, we will look at the causes of this phenomenon and give tips on proper care to ensure peace of mind for parents.

What is alopecia in children?

As described in a study published in the journal Annals of Continuous PediatricsAlopecia areata in infants, also known as neonatal telogen effluvium or neonatal alopecia, is a temporary hair loss that It affects some children shortly after birth or in the first weeks of life.

This type of alopecia is common and is usually a natural part of infant hair development. There are even newborns with less hair and others with more. Both conditions are considered normal. In addition, not only the amount of hair with which a child is born has no definitive character, but also its color.

Causes of alopecia in children

According to an article published in the journal European Journal of Pediatrics, Transient hair loss is characterized by onset in specific areas in children under 3 months of age. Therefore, it is not a pathology, but a normal consequence of the hair growth cycle since childbearing. Some of its possible causes are as follows.

1. Maternal hormones

During pregnancy, babies are exposed to maternal hormones through the placenta. These hormones can affect a child’s hair growth cycle, resulting in more hair in the fall phase. For this reason, during the months after birth, there is a noticeable hair loss, just like in the mother.

2. Hormonal changes

After birth, a baby’s body undergoes hormonal changes that can affect hair growth. In turn, having little hair, areas of baldness in newborns may be more noticeable until the hair grows back.

Over time, new hair will grow and differ from previous ones in texture and color. It is also possible that the stress experienced during childbirth causes “telogen effluvium”, in which the hair enters a resting phase followed by shedding.

3. Sleep posture and friction

Constant pressure on the back of the head, especially when the baby sleeps on their back, can cause temporary hair loss in this area. That is, the friction caused constant rubbing against sheets or car seat may be risk factors for alopecia.

For this reason, the American Academy of Pediatrics describes this condition as normal and transient, because as the child begins to roll over and move, the alopecia resolves on its own.

4. Traction

In some cases, alopecia can be caused excessive use of headwear or hair accessories which pull excessively, putting pressure on the scalp and causing capillary detachment.

Care and advice for alopecia in children

In general, alopecia in infants is temporary and does not pose a serious health problem. However, parents can take certain steps to properly care for the scalp your child and promote healthy hair growth. Some recommendations and care are as follows.

Don’t worry too much

It is important to remember that hair loss in children is common and usually goes away on its own within a few weeks or months. Therefore, it is very important to avoid unnecessary stress in order to maintain a calm atmosphere at home.

Do a gentle massage

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends gently massaging your baby’s scalp to improve blood circulation and stimulate hair growth.

change sleeping position

You can go a long way by continuing to explore different baby sleeping positions. avoid pressure buildup in one area of ​​the scalp. This practice will not only help keep your hair healthy, but will also contribute to the overall development of your comfort while relaxing.

Avoid tight fittings

Avoid using accessories that put excessive pressure on your hair, which is very important for your well-being. Try to avoid headwear or any hair accessories that are too tight as they this can cause excessive tension and compromise the health of the hair. Maintaining the comfort and health of the scalp should be a priority when choosing accessories.

wash gently

When washing a child’s head, use gentle cosmetics and avoid strong rubbing of the scalp. Ideally, use a neutral, unscented soap, as well as hypoallergenic shampoos that are free of silicone and sulfates.

use sun protection

Be sure to provide adequate sun protection if you plan to spend time outdoors with your baby. Consider using a wide-brimmed hat or sunshade to protect your child’s head from the sun’s rays.

Should I go to the pediatrician?

If you have any concerns or if alopecia persists for more than a few months, it is recommended to consult a pediatrician for a more detailed assessment.

In some cases, hair loss may be related to health problems. For example, if you see reddish peeling in the area of ​​alopeciamay correspond to dermatophytosis, which is an infection caused by fungi.

Even seborrheic dermatitis is a dermatological disease that causes thick scales and hair loss. Therefore, it is always necessary that you be attentive to the appearance of other symptoms in your child.

hair loss in babies

Alopecia in infants is a common and generally harmless condition that can occur shortly after birth or in the first weeks of life. It is important that parents understand the causes and proper care to ensure the peace and well-being of the baby.

In most cases, alopecia will go away on its own over time, and the child’s hair will grow back in a healthy way. However, if problems persist, it is recommended to seek the advice of a healthcare professional. to rule out any underlying problems.

