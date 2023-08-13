America would start negotiations with Sergio Ramos! Reveal the details of the historic OFFER

America continues to search for their ideal centre-back to play in the 2023 opener and the rest of the season as Azulcrema’s board knows full well to compete at their best. you must have the best footballers And because of this, they would have already started negotiations with Sergio Ramos, world champion with Spain in 2010.

In recent hours, it has become clear that Spanish centre-back, free agent. After the end of relations with PSG, America would have liked him, so he was put up as an option for Andre Jardine’s team, complex but real, and already ALL details of this operation are disclosed.

According to journalist Fernando Esquivel, the Americanist team has already would start negotiations directly with Sergio Ramosoffer, start One year contract with an option to extend for another one. Moreover, there is a question of a historical figure in his salary, since he would be offered no more and no less than $7 million per yearwhat would make him signing with best salary in history mexican football.

What other teams are looking for Sergio Ramos?

They talk about it MLS LAFC chasing Ramosbut that the offer of the American team is less than that of the Eagles, so there metropolitan team will take advantage. However, proposals from Saudi Arabia (Al Hilal) and confirm that it is higher than that of America.