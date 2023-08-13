Among the kitchen ingredients, we found one with anti-wrinkle properties that helps to get collagen.

In our kitchen, we can find the perfect ingredients not only for the best meals, but also for skin care, such as coconut oil. However, there are many more that never cease to amaze us with the power they possess to act against the tide of time, such as, carnation.

For what you don’t know cloves – fragrant spice which is commonly used in cooking to flavor various dishes. However, it also has healing properties and has been used in traditional medicine for centuries to treat a variety of ailments, including acne.

However, it appears that in addition to its effect on acne, clove oil can help reduce wrinkles and collagen in our skin and therefore boast a fresher and more complex complexion.

Well, the key to getting all the benefits is using 5-6 drops of clove essential oil (which we could get by soaking ground cloves in olive oil), with tablespoon coconut oil or sweet almond oil which we will then apply to the skin at night. In this way, we will get a lot of hydration and improve our skin.





In addition, it should be noted that it also acts as an antiseptic (which is why it is recommended for acne), promotes regeneration, has antioxidant properties and, in addition, thanks to the mixture, it deeply nourishes and moisturizes the skin. So does this spice. promotes the production of collagen in the body and acts as a muscle relaxant, allowing facial muscles to relax.

Of course, be careful, because like all the ingredients that appear in the kitchen, not all of them can get on our skin. In fact, the medical encyclopedia mentions that clove oil can in some cases increase risk of irritation on the skin, therefore, before frequent use, it is recommended to consult a dermatologist or, depending on the circumstances, stop using it.

