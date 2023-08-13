An emotional tribute to Zendaya’s Angus Cloud, her Euphoria co-star.

(CNN) — On Tuesday, Zendaya shared a tender tribute to Angus Cloud, one of her Euphoria co-stars, who passed away this Monday at the age of 25.

A rising star, Cloud first gained recognition for his role as Fesco in a teen drama with Zendaya, who plays Ryu.

The actress posted a photo of Cloud on social media and shared her memories of him.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty of Angus (Cloud),” wrote Zendaya.

“I am so grateful that I had the opportunity to meet him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile or hear his infectious laugh (now I smile just thinking about it),” the message says. accompanying the image. “I know people often use this expression when talking about their loved ones… ‘they could light up any room they walked into’ but let me tell you he was the best at it.”

And he added: “I would like to remember him like that. For all that boundless light, love and joy that he always had time to give us.”

“I will cherish every moment,” the message says. “At this time, my heart goes out to his mother and family, and please be kind and patient, as grief is different for everyone.”