An iconic phrase from the Titanic improvised by Leonardo DiCaprio

MADRID, August 13 (CulturaOcio) –

Leonardo Dicaprio gained worldwide fame thanks to the TitanicJames Cameron’s film starring Kate Winslet. In the film, which won 11 Oscarsthe actor improvised a cult phrase that has gone down in cinema history.

The love story of Jack (DiCaprio) and Rose (Winslet) led to many memorable moments, but the moment when DiCaprio speaks is especially famous “I am the king of the world” from the top of the ship. “I figured it out at the timeCameron talked about the BBC films that made me.

The director explained that after hours of filming, the day was coming to an end, and I couldn’t find a phrase that matched the sequence. The director invented “I am the king of the world” and asked DiCaprio to say the phrase while spreading his arms.

The actor did not seem convinced by these reports, but in the end followed the director’s instructionsgiving rise to one of the most iconic moments on the big screen.

Especially DiCaprio had his doubts about taking on the role of Jack Dawson. Cameron considered several young actors, including Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto. Then his attention turned to DiCaprio, a rising star who had already received an Oscar nomination who does gilbert love Grape?

DiCaprio had trouble reading his first romantic scene while reading the casting script with Cameron and Winslet. However, the director convinced the actor to play in Titanic, so the translator turned down the role of Dirk Diggler in Boogie Nights.