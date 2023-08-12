an invention that “equalizes” caregivers and the elderly

A weighted vest, gloves that mimic the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, and goggles that mimic various eye conditions are some of the elements that make up the empathy suit, an innovative device that recreates the physical challenges some older people face.

This garment is designed to project “Life at home”, developed by the University of Malaga and funded by European funds, which seeks autonomy for people in addiction situations at home through new technologies, in addition to raising awareness and empathy for them.

Added to this suit is a demonstration space, the “Social Life Lab”, designed to be used for real-life testing of some devices that seek to improve the lives of dependents because “everything holds on paper, but you have to try it,” she said in an interview with EFE, the territorial delegate Social Innovation Junta in Malaga Ruth Sarabia.

experience old age

Aging not only exacerbates the severity of certain diseases, but there are pathologies that are observed almost exclusively in older people.

The Empathy Suit mimics the sensation of these diseases in the body through the use of goggles that mimic some vision problems, elbow pads that restrict the movement of these joints, or small weights on the wrists that make it difficult to move the limbs, among other devices.

With this costume, anyone can experience the conditions that come with old age or chronic illness, realizing that “age restrictions are real” and that people who suffer from them “do not overreact.”

Adapted environment

These devices will also be delivered to fifteen homes in the Teatino area in Malaga’s capital to test their effectiveness at home and with real families.

Sarabia assured that the goal of this project is that living in a house is not almost a mandatory step for older people, but that they can have various devices in their home that allow them to live independently, and that the shelter is only an additional option. .

Sarabia indicated that empathy is a “cultivated” virtue and that its application is “fundamental” when working with addicted people.

“It’s about how we can put ourselves in the shoes of the addict, because until we put ourselves in, we can’t understand their limitations and we can’t understand why they don’t react this way, but act differently,” the delegate added. .

Listen to not limit autonomy

Empathy prevents that “paternalistic attitude” that older people sometimes have that “restricts their autonomy” as they prefer to take action themselves, to do it faster, before handing it over to a dependent person whom “they have less decision-making power.” “.

On the contrary, Sarabia says, you should take a position of “active listening and dialogue” and “pay close attention to what the person can or can’t do” because sometimes they only need “some support” like a cane or glasses. be able to carry out any daily activities.

As part of this project, seminars on empathy will also be held for students of university psychology and social work, disciplines for which this virtue is becoming important, so that they can put themselves in the place of these people and find out how they can help them.

“It is very important to preserve the dignity of a person, no matter how old he is or what problems he has, until the end of his days, and for this it is very important to put yourself in their place,” says Ruth Sarabia.

Project to raise awareness

The university project, which has had a multidisciplinary team from engineers to social workers, is still in its first phase, with a budget of 2.5 million euros and to be completed by the end of 2024.

The rest of the phases will be financed by the Council, although European funds will be requested again, the delegate explained, to cover the five million euros that will cost the project as a whole.

David Villodres