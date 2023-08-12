Ana de Armas already has a legacy worthy of a Hollywood star.

Ana de Armas is today considered one of the most attractive actresses in the world., so much so that she even managed to play Marilyn Monroe in the movie “Blonde”. Actually, thanks to the same performance, she was nominated for an Oscar. His achievements are added and added, although he did not start directly in Hollywood. Ana de Armas has a much more interesting story than anyone might think as she was born in Cuba and acquired Spanish citizenship through her maternal grandparents. Once in Spain, she had a leading role, she participated in projects such as the series “El Internado”, for which she became widely known.

His journey to Hollywood and his ascent

In 2014, he decided it was best to take the next step in his career and traveled to Los Angeles, the capital of American cinema. However, Getting closer to Hollywood wasn’t easy, as it was her turn to learn English, among other things.. Despite a few setbacks, it can be said that he was lucky, and his first big project in Hollywood was in Knock Knock, a film in which he participated with Keanu Reeves, although he did not yet speak the language perfectly.

Of course, she participated in many other projects, and to this day is considered one of the most famous performers. Ana de Armas right now boasts a fortune worthy of a Hollywood star. The actress has an estimated net worth of $6 million, an admirable amount as not everyone is capable of having such a fortune..

Although this is a fortune, it is small compared to other actors of the time.

While $6 million is a lot of money, we could consider Ana de Armas one of the Hollywood stars with the smallest net worth in the film capital. because there are artists like Chris Evans who are worth over $150 million.. Scarlett Johansson is almost the same age as Ana de Armas and has appeared in almost the same number of films and projects, but her net worth is estimated at $165 million. Scarlett also participated in such super productions as The Avengers.