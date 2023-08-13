Ana de Armas, very sensual, devastates with her latest belly show in Greece.

Shirts and T-shirts seem to be in danger of extinction this summer. With each arrival of the summer season, these clothes tend to be replaced by lighter things, but in 2023, its staging is reduced to a minimum of expression. Bikini top invades the streets, swimsuits with clippings Side skirts start to accompany skirts and trousers, as if we are living in a continuous music festival, and as Ana de Armas recently taught us in one of her latest publications, V wire-free bras reassert themselves as the ultimate allies of the hot season which is about to be installed in our days.

The actress is known for her style through her simple looks and has an unrivaled ability to inspire us with the basics. However, in one of the latest outfits we saw, he went even further and, trusting Louis Vuitton as the leading brand (a firm with which he is friends), from Greece showed how wire-free bra it can be a stylish option if you know how to wear it. He did this in particular by posing for the camera in this black silhouette. accompanied by a high-waisted white midi skirt, which she wore in combination with a thin belt of the same color and with a discreet gold buckle. A bet that confirms that the timeless chromatic combination of black and white never fails, but also contributes to the trend of underlining sensuality that fashion aims to emphasize from 2020.

If trends nakedsuch as transparencies, put all their cards to show the body with little to no restrictions, others are more restrained, such as replacing T-shirts with bralettes, teach that you can dress sensually and subtly. Ana de Armas proves it so, and to give her outfit even more elegance, andshe complemented her look with a beautiful black bag that attracts special attention in the image he showed us as he chose nothing but mini capuchins with metal pieces of the same french house, one of the firm’s most emblematic and iconic designs.