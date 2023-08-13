Ancelotti, 2 heads on the table, Real Madrid holders, can only have 1

According to what was seen during the pre-season tour real Madrid, Carlo Anchelotti He will present his team in San Mames 4-4-2 in a diamond. Now decided who will be the owner of the gate with the conspicuous absence of Thibault Courtois, all lights point to the media area. Aurélien Chouameni will start as a defensive midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham, as the only two midfielders to have started in four pre-season games, are aiming to play as an inside midfielder, but the position of those four remains in question. for league debut against Athletic Bilbao.

While Camavinga is fixed on one of the inner squares, the other will be reserved for Fede Valverde or for Toni Kroos, but both have their own reasons for believing that they will be starting. Fede Valverde has a much more physical and upright profile, but being Sports close-knit and cool team, everything indicates that there will not be much space for running and precision and orchestra Kroos.

Carlo Ancelotti on the bench for Real Madrid / Europa Press

Toni Kroos or Fede Valverde: a matter of nuance

While the German is much more creatively influential and more forward-thinking when it comes to spreading the game, Fede Valverde is more determined in the opponent’s area, and if the game is played in a forward and reverse context, “15” is ideal. Be that as it may, as Real Madrid had to score in last season’s game in the Basque Country, Toni Kroos proved to be the perfect fit, regaining control of the game for the white team, with the German scoring the tiebreaker. 1-2).

In the reverse scenario, with Real Madrid leading the scoreboard, Athletic could be a team desperate to score a goal, leaving spaces for Fede Valverde to use off the bench this time in a hypothetical second half.

Fede Valverde celebrating a goal during the match between Real Madrid and Egypt’s En Ahli / Photo: EFE

Be that as it may, this a matter of nuance What ancelotti at all times it is clear that it is he who will decide who will close the diamond of the wide area of ​​the merengue field. Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos and Arda Güler are not getting into any debate because both remain injured and out of the squad.

Modric, another case

Meanwhile, there is another case between Kroos and Fede Valverde that is also beyond doubt. Luka Modric. The Croatian football veteran, in turn, began working with the group in the middle of the pre-season, having missed the first two games in the US. For this reason, it seems obvious that he will be a replacement.