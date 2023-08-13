Ancelotti’s first eleven last season at Real Madrid, Lunin, no striker and cycle change

More news More news from real Madrid

Carlo Anchelotti He already has the first eleven of what will basically be his last season in real Madridbecause he has an agreement with Brazil for next summer. The technician has to resort to Andrey Lunin – goalkeeper Considering Courtois’ serious injury, he confirms the cycle and pattern change and leaves without the “9”.

Apart from Courtois, the Italian is also not counted in this first round against Athletic with Mendy, Ceballos and Arda Guler, all injured.

So, Lunin is under sticks, and Fran Garcia will make his debut as a left-back.Bye Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and David Alaba complete the line of defense.

In the center of the field, a cycle change is confirmed: four midfielders, a diamond and Jude Bellingham, who will also make his debut in the official match as a starter. Kroos and Modric remain on the bench, giving way to the younger: Chuameni, Camavinga and Fede Valverde.

And above, without ‘9’. Joselu is the only centre-forward on the team, but he doesn’t seem to be trusted by Ancelotti, who is keen to Vinicius and Rodrigo as an abusive couple.

So eleven are formed Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Fran Garcia; Camavinga, Chuameni, Valverde, Bellingham; Vinicius and Rodrigo. Fran González and Cañizares will appear on the bench as substitute goalkeepers, along with Nacho, Kroos, Modric, Joselu, Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez, Brahim Diaz and Rudiger.

