Ancient and creepy mutilation rituals and their connection to Talk to Me

The embalmed hand plays a key role in the film by brothers Danny and Michael Philippu. Its eerie appearance and supernatural strength suggest the mutilation rituals of ancient cultures and civilizations.

From Pazuzu’s amulet Exorcist until TV came along poltergeistpassing through the mirror Oculus and the Necronomicon book evil Dead, horror movies are full of powerful and meaningful objects. The most recent addition to this peculiar group is hand embalmed in Tell mea terrifying prop that comes with a strict and sinister set of instructions, whose origins are mysterious and enigmatic.

It’s a terrifyingly creative move from directors Danny and Michael Philippou. Encased in pottery and covered in penciled words, names and phrases, the mystical object has an eerie connection to the afterlife.offering ecstasy to anyone who uses it, but essentially opening a portal to connect with the world of the dead.

What is the role of the hand in Talk to Me?

In the movie, Hayley (Zoe Terakes) gives a pretty clear idea of ​​how the hand works. As the user, tied to a chair, prepares for the experience, a candle is lit. This, as explained, it opens the “door” to the next plane of existence and also serves as a beacon for the spirits of the dead. A situation that viewers gradually discover as they follow in the footsteps of the main characters played by Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen and Joe Bird.

The mystical and supernatural possibilities emanating from the hand are reminiscent of ancient mutilation rituals. in which the partial or complete removal of parts of the human body is carried out for a specific purpose, often associated with beliefs about reunion with the dead. These rituals may involve the amputation of limbs, genitals, or other body parts, and are often associated with symbolic, spiritual, or group beliefs.

For example, the Yoruba religion, which has its roots in West Africa, practices a ritual called Ikin Ifa, in which palm nuts carved into the shape of hands and fingers are used for divination and communication with supernatural beings. Another case is rock carvings of mutilated hands found in the Cosker cave (Marseille, France), which could be a sign language from the Stone Age.. Paleolithic stencils of hands with missing fingers may indicate ritual mutilations that may have been trying to convey something.

In an article published in the journal Scientific reports In April 2023, a group of scientists, archaeologists and anthropologists analyzed a collection of at least 12 severed hands found in an ancient Egyptian palace. The eerie treasure (which is sure to pique Jenna Ortega’s interest in her role as Merlina) may be the first physical evidence of the gruesome militaristic ceremony. Hieroglyphs found at various sites dating back to the second half of ancient Egypt’s roughly 3,000-year history hint that soldiers sometimes presented the pharaoh with the severed hands of defeated enemies for “gold of honour,” a prestigious reward.

remember, that Tell me He is already on the poster of our country and you can enjoy it in Cinepolis Plaza Las Flores, Cinemex Forum, Cinemax Delta Park And Cinema San Mateobetween many other complexes.