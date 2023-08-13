And Barcelona? Neymar Jr would leave kules planted to move to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia

After six seasons Paris Saint Germain the French team informed Neymar Jr that they were not planning next season, that’s when Barcelona went into silence to bring back one of their latest idols, however things could get complicated after Al-Hilal’s offer from the Saudi Pro League.

You may be interested in: Neymar and Barcelona will meet again: PSG draws up his departure from the club

When everything seemed to be arranged so that Neymar Jr will return to the club where he achieved his best as a footballerthere was an offer from Arab football to try to convince the Brazilian star to go to Al Hilal and join the Saudi Pro League project, which already has elite players like Cristiano Ronaldo, N’Golo Kante or Karim Benzema.

According to information shared by Fabrizio Romano, one of the most trusted specialist journalists in terms of the transfer market, Al-Hilal presented the Brazilian “10” with an offer described as “huge”.. According to what has been said, Neymar will be tempted by a proposal that will focus mainly on the economic issue.

To learn more

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Hilal have made an important offer to Neymar Jr in the last hours. Sources describe it as a “huge bet” 🚨🔵🇸🇦 #AlHilal Negotiations are underway to reach a full agreement – Neymar was seduced by this possibility. Work is underway to part ways with PSG soon. pic.twitter.com/nPEbhiRX9n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

Inside the post of an Italian journalist they say that negotiations between the clubs will start soon and that it will be the full agreement for every carioca player.

Barcelona, ​​who apparently already arranged everything to use the services of Ney, will have everything against it, since the economic instability that the club has will make almost impossible for him to get into a salary dispute.

Neymar project in Paris did not go as expected

It was in 2017 when Paris Saint Germain broke the market removal of Neymar Jr from Barcelona for 222 million euros, which is still the highest signing in history. The Parisians built the project win the Champions League around the Braziliana situation that never happened as the 2020 final was the closest they ever came to winning at La Orejón.

Neymar Jr failed to win the UEFA Champions League with PSG / Photo: Reuters

Neymar Jr says goodbye to Paris after six seasonsthose in which he registered 173 matches, scored 118 goals and provided 75 assists. Despite having numbers in video games, the talented player had a turbulent time as he suffered injuries that kept him out of the most important games for his team.

Despite everything, the Olympic medalist still has a lot to offer in football. in it will be the decision to continue in the elite or, like many of his peers, go to Arabia to make the deal of a lifetime.

Get all our sports news via whatsapp, send the word HIGH to this link