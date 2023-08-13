Andalusia, a pioneer in incorporating rapid glucose monitoring data into the digital health record.

Andalusia has taken another step in improving the process interstitial glucose monitoring (MGI) people with diabetes. And this was done by integrating glucose measurements obtained with outbreak monitoring systemin the patient’s digital medical record.

This achievement will allow professionals in any field of healthcare to access them through the system. Diraya. So this is a big evolution, because until now, to access this data, medical professionals had to turn to a program external to Digital medical record and a personal best for him. This integration makes it easier for all professionals to access updated data along with the rest of the patient’s clinical information.

So, Andalusian public health system becomes a pioneer in Spain and Europe incorporating rapid glucose monitoring data into a digital medical record. For the Ministry of Health and Consumers, this is an organizational and technological milestone in promoting continuity of care for people with diabetes.

In this sense, patients themselves will be able to authorize the recording of their glucose measurements in their digital health record. So this integration means a marked improvement in the continuity of care by a specialist, as well as improved care for people with diabetes and their caregivers, facilitating remote monitoring and telemedicine.

The Instant Glucose Monitoring System is a minimally invasive system that, using a flash sensor placed on the skin of the patient’s arm, evaluates received glucose levels with a high degree of accuracy. This system improves metabolic control and reduces the need for traditional finger pricks. Hence its advantage in the quality of life of the patient and the daily treatment of his illness, since it generates up to 1440 daily data.

They are currently part of the program 30,000 people with diabetes, both sugar type 1 (DM1) and sugar type 2 (DM2). A program that is constantly updated with new patients is therefore considered a “live” program.

In addition, these patients may receive periodic home delivery of the deviceas it needs to be replaced every 14 days. Thus, they do not need to go to the medical center of the Andalusian health system to get it. Finally, remember that the Comprehensive Diabetes Plan aims to curb the incidence of diabetes and improve people’s quality of life through comprehensive, coordinated, adapted and effective health care.