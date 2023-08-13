Angelina Jolie’s style is simpler than you think: just two colors

Angelina Jolie’s versatility and magnetism are manifested not only on the big screen, but also in her impeccable sense of fashion. The recent news that Jolie was renting the historic building where Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat once lived for $60,000 a month to start her own fashion label “Atelier Jolie” has sparked excitement among fashionistas and actress supporters. Howeverwhat caught the most attention when it came to his personal style was the deceptively simple approach, based on a palette of just two colors.

in last weeks Jolie was busy looking for a new residence in New York, the city that would become the hub of her fashion brand.. She was seen with her children, Zahara and Pax, visiting various apartments in the city. During these outings, the former Brad Pitt showed how two colors can form the basis of a sophisticated and timeless wardrobe, making it clear that her signature elegance is based on her ability to wear a minimalist style with absolute grace and confidence, avoiding falling into stylistic monotony.

White by day, black by night: Angelina Jolie’s stylistic trick

During the day, star of films such as “Maleficent” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith was caught by the paparazzi in a white trench coat, paired with wide and light denim trousers. She completed the outfit with original wooden platform sandals and sunglasses with translucent brown lenses. His choice to leave the palette white gave a sense of freshness and elegance, even on hot summer days.

Angelina Jolie

However, the versatility of her style became even more evident when Jolie boldly and directly changed her outfit at night. Guided by her own style rule, the actress changed her appearance, replacing white with black. The same trench coat he wore during the day became a dark outfit for the evening. Paired with a fitted black dress and ballet flats, the actress showed how a simple change of color can completely change the perception of an outfit.

Angelina Jolie’s influence on the fashion industry

In addition to focusing on fashion, Angelina Jolie’s entrepreneurial vision also reflects her desire to foster creativity and collaboration in this highly competitive industry, using only surplus high-quality vintage fabrics and materials for each of their garments. According to the website, “Atelier Jolie” will be “a place for creative people to work together with a diverse and talented family of tailor experts, pattern makers and artisans from around the world. A place to play. Free to create your own projects (…) a community of creativity and inspiration, regardless of socio-economic background.” Whether she’s dressed in black or white, Angelina Jolie continues to be an inspiration for everyone who wants to express themselves through fashion in a simple and authentic way.