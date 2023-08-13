Angina came early this year

The Nation’s Ministry of Health has issued a warning about a rise in infections caused by a bacterium: Streptococcus. pyogen. This increase has already occurred in European countries and in Uruguay, leading to a statement from the World Health Organization.

In Argentina, the number of notifications grew by 281% compared to 2019. So far this year, 118 cases have been reported, 16 of which have died.

In Cordoba, the provincial epidemiology department reported six cases of serious infections with this bacterium this year. Of these, three were hospitalized, one died. The victim was a child who became infected through a skin wound at the level of the knee.

The figure in the province represents an increase from previous years, with positive diagnoses reported in 2019 and 2020, respectively. At the same time, there were no cases in the next two years, according to the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Ministry of Health of the Nation.

Silvia González Ayala, president of the Argentine Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases (Sadip), warned that the increase has caught the attention of healthcare professionals, who have noticed high demand for consultations related to strep throat. He explained that this phenomenon should be of concern to us, as it is a potentially serious disease due to its impact on health. And he clarified that the peaks usually fall in the spring.

Sore throat is more intense with viral tonsillitis (La Voz)

“This is not a normal time for bacterial sore throat or scarlet fever, which are other clinical manifestations of streptococcal bacteria. In pre-pandemic epidemiology, peaks occur in November. Now it started at the end of autumn and is going up, ”explained the pediatric infectious disease specialist.

According to the expert, during the winter holidays, the incidence may decrease, as contacts between children attending school decrease.

The most common age occurs in students who go to primary school, although they are now found in all age groups.

“Doctors should take this into account in their diagnoses, and parents should consult. This disease is potentially dangerous. This can lead to pneumonia, meningitis or toxic shock syndrome, which goes through stages very quickly, ”he said.

Bacteria can enter the body through broken skin. (freepik.com)

Characteristics of the bacterium

Streptococcus P bacteriumyogis It is usually found on the skin. It is sensitive to penicillin and there is no vaccine in the world that can prevent it.

It can enter the body through the respiratory tract or through a skin infection.

In mild forms, it can manifest as angina, pharyngitis or scarlet fever. In the most severe, with meningitis or toxic shock.

This is one of the first bacteria identified by science and described in the world literature. This microbe caused infection during the second birth of Ana Karenina. And Beth, one of the sisters of the novel small womancaused him disability and death.

Differences from viral sore throat

Miguel Diaz, coordinator of the provincial health ministry’s clinical commission, explained that 15 to 20 percent of pharyngitis is caused by bacteria. The most common are viral.

Viral angina differs from bacterial in that the sore throat in the first case is much more intense. Involvement of the lymph nodes, on the other hand, is greater in the second case.

It can also cause so-called “impetigo”, a skin ulcer that appears with honey-colored scabs. These cases also turned out to be obsolete this year, with the most frequent peak occurring in February and the first half of March, President Sadipa explained.

“With Sars-Cov-2, the epidemiological curves of most viruses and bacteria have changed. This case does not go beyond the rule,” he said.

Although there are no specific vaccines for this bacterium, it is recommended that you keep your card updated to avoid other respiratory infections that expose the body to bacterial attack or superinfection.

“A respiratory infection caused by influenza or Sars-Cov-2 can lead to complications, pneumonia or streptococcal bacterial superinfection. This can overshadow the forecast, ”the specialist added.

Watching in time

Despite the underreporting, most provinces reported an increase in cases. Buenos Aires, Santa Fe, Chubut and Tierra del Fuego reported the most, while most deaths occurred in Buenos Aires, Chubut, Rio Negro, Santa Fe and Tierra del Fuego. Cordoba, Mendoza and San Luis each reported one death, respectively.

Surveillance for the disease intensified in 2017 when an outbreak was reported worldwide with much less impact than the current one.

“For some provinces, this should be a priority event because they are seeing an increase in the number of cases, and within them, more serious ones. But to make more general recommendations, we must continue to analyze how the bacterium behaves and what its front doors are,” explained Laura Lopez, epidemiology specialist at the provincial health ministry.

The specialist said that four of the six cases reported in Córdoba were caused by a skin infection. That is, not angina or pharyngitis were responsible for these serious pictures.

This disease is prevented by washing hands. (Jose Gabriel Hernandez / Voice)

sensitive to penicillin

The starting point of a serious or invasive infection may be respiratory or dermal transmission.

Bacteria, once in the body, can harm various organs and lead to complications such as rheumatism. Poor general condition, pallor, or changes in the sensory system are warning signs. He should be consulted before a fever or any change in mood.

González Ayala explained that this bacterium can develop resistance to antibiotics such as clarithromycin or azithromycin, but is very sensitive to penicillin. In this case, it does not create resistance.

Sadip recommended identifying the circulating strain to see if we were in the presence of a more virulent bacterium. Changes in the M protein that cause severe skin lesions have been identified in several European countries. These mutations have not yet been discovered in Argentina.