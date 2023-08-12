Angus Cloud’s emotional audition for the role of Fesco in ‘Euphoria’ will bring you to tears

Tribute Angus Cloud they do not stop The death of the actor on July 31 is still remembered by all his fans, as well as his inner circle. If recently it was HBO Max, where did they want to remember their role as Fesco through mentioning in some chapters ‘euphoria’ and before that, Zendaya, his partner, did this with an emotional letter that touched our hearts, now it’s his own mother who wanted to give us a piece of him: one of his first casting tapes for the series that made him famous.

“This was just sent to me by Jennifer Venditti, who discovered Angus in Brooklyn,” wrote Lisa Cloud, his mother, in a Facebook post. “This is his first record. After that, the creators of Euphoria saw him and asked him to read the role of Fesco. He goes on to explain to the end, saying: “This video really captures the extraordinary spirit of my son.”

During the six minutes of the video, 19-year-old Angus Cloud reflects on his vision of the world, love, friendship and gratitude. He talks about some of the memories, like the time he snuck into the zoo, and also talks about why you shouldn’t get mad at your friends if they’re not what you expect. And he even admits that he usually hides his love feelings because “I don’t want to fall into the trap (…) But if this shit comes, you can’t say no.”

The most emotional part? When he says that the best thing in his life is ”the love I give and receive. I am surrounded by it. Grateful to be alive.” We are grateful for getting to know you and for giving us such good moments.