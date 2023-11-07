Anime Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian will premiere in April 2024

At the “Alya Birthday Fest 2023 Special Live Stream”, in addition to this promotional image, it was revealed that the anime series adaptation of the novel Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian (Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go de Dereru Tonari no Alya-san) by Sunsunsun and Momoco will debut in April 2024.

The animation is by the studio Doga Kobo (Oshi no Ko, New Game!, Ikebukuro West Gate Park), the direction and script are by Ryota Itoh (My Senpai Is Annoying, Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie) and the character design is by Yūhei Murota (Love Live! School idol project).

In the cast, we have:

Sumire Uesaka as Alisa Mihairovuna Kujō

as Alisa Mihairovuna Kujō Kōhei Amasaki as Masachika Kuse

as Masachika Kuse Wakana Maruoka as Yuki Suō

as Yuki Suō Yukiyo Fujii as Marsha

as Marsha Saya Aizawa as Ayano Kimishima

The 7th volume of the novel Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian (Tokidoki Bosotto Russia-go by Dereru Tonari no Alya-san) was released on September 1st and a manga adaptation by Saho Tenamachi (Shōsetsu no Kami- sama ; Itsuka, Nemuri ni Tsuku Hi) began publication in October 2022.

Synopsis for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

Alisa Mikhailovna Kujou is the “lonely princess” of Seiren Private Academy. She is a half-Russian beauty with gray hair, the top of her class, the student council’s accountant, and completely unapproachable. For some reason, she also took it upon herself to scold the slacker who sat next to her in class. Masachika Kuze is constantly frustrating her by falling asleep, forgetting her textbooks, and just being a less-than-exemplary student. Or at least that’s how it looks from the outside.

She may pretend to be tough, but she doesn’t care about Masachika as much as others think. She even allows him to call her by her nickname, Alya. Anyone who hears the comments she mutters in Russian under her breath can know how she really feels, but since none of her colleagues understand the language, she is free to say whatever she wants! Except… there’s one person who knows what she’s saying. Masachika listens to her embarrassing revelations, pretencluelesse clueless, and wondering what her flirtatious comments really mean!

