Anmat allowed the registration of an injectable drug that helps to lose weight

The National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (Anmat) has authorized registration in its Register of Medical Specialties new injectable slimming drug combined with a reduced diet in calories and increased physical activity, agency sources said.

This is Vegovi from the Novo Nordisk Pharma laboratory, the active principle of which is “Semaglutide”.and it promotes celebrities like Elon Musk, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian internationally.

MEDICINE IS INDICATED IN COMBINATION WITH A LOW CALORIE DIET AND INCREASED PHYSICAL ACTIVITY FOR WEIGHT CONTROL

However, there is still no estimated date of entry to pharmacies, given that previously the laboratory must “request from this national administration a valid marketing authorization with notification of the date of commencement of importation of the first batch”, which must pass “corresponding technical check” before going on saleas indicated in the Anmat regulation.

“At the end of July, the registration of the product in the Anmat Register of Medicines (REM) was allowed. The active pharmaceutical ingredient is semaglutide. The laboratory is Novo Nordisck Pharma Argentina,” sources consulted with Télam said.

The package insert’s “Therapeutic Indications” states that “Wegovy is indicated in combination with a low-calorie diet and increased physical activity for weight control, including weight reduction and weight maintenance, in adults with body mass index (BMI)”. which corresponds to obesity or overweight “with at least weight-related comorbiditiesfor example, glycemic disorders (prediabetes or type 2 diabetes mellitus), hypertension, dyslipidemia, obstructive sleep apnea, or diseases.”

So far only Semaglutide has been approved in the country in its commercial version “Ozempic– also from Novo Nordisk – for patients with type 2 diabetes, the disease for which the drug was originally developed.

“All medicines Novo Nordisk sells in Argentina require a prescription from a healthcare professional; except, distributed only through legal channels”, said representatives of the company when asked about the possible commercialization in informal networks.

They added that “from Novo Nordisk, we do not promote or support any type of use other than regulatory approved indications and are set out in the prospectus.