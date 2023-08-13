Anne Hathaway wears an oversize tailored suit and a crop top, perfect for the office

Anne Hathaway she’s come a long way since we first saw her on the red carpet long dresses and jeans. The actress who cemented her celebrity status now rubs shoulders with the biggest stars and sits in the front rows of shows alongside Anna Wintour. Far from the 2000s trends that marked her inception, Devil Wears Prada’s heroine is one of the few artists who has managed to build lasting relationships with Valentino, Versace and Bvlgari. She is an ambassador for this newest jewelry house – like Zendaya and Lisa from Blackpink – and in her latest fall-winter 2023 accessories campaign, she embodies a contemporary, strong and elegant muse.

40-year-old actress Anne Hathaway, he gained the respect of the public again thanks to his great performances, but otherwise thanks to his renewed attitude. Confident and with that charm that has captivated everyone since The Princess Diaries. Off the big screen, his evolution as a person has been the most fascinating. Of course, her style is consistent with this 360-degree turn, which is why she enlisted Erin Walsh, one of the most important stylists of the decade, to build a strong image. She was responsible for the styling of her new campaign with Bvlgari, in which made-to-measure clothes come to the fore. tailoring suits, cut tops, oversize blazer AND socksphotos by photographer Chris Colls encourage us to dress smart again for work.

How to wear a tailored suit with a crop top like Anne Hathaway

instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website from which it originates.

If there’s a way to wear a suit like a successful woman, Anne Hathaway has a secret key. The actress looks sophisticated in an oversized gray outfit with large lapels that scream “she’s serious”. The outfit has been modernized with a cut-out top underneath that seductively reveals some skin, but is still appropriate for a 9 o’clock meeting. The neutral look contrasts with a green Bvlgari handbag, which is perfect for transitioning from the office to cocktail parties with friends at night. Discreet makeup and loose natural hair, this is how we want to triumphantly walk through the corridors of work. Thanks Anne, we’ll take it from here.