Annoyed with Pique over what happened to Shakira

by

The Spanish press reports dissatisfaction with the girlfriend of the ex-defender.

The Spanish press reveals Clara Chia’s annoyance at what Gerard Pique did to Shakira.

After a difficult lawsuit between Shakira and Gerard Pique, an agreement was reached on the custody of Milan and Sasha, which was the result of their love relationship, which lasted more than ten years.

This decision was very important in order to be able to control the situation a little, to avoid fights between the former partner and to provide a harmonious environment for minors.

The constant conversations of Shakira and Pique about their children left behind the problems of the past.

This was confirmed by the Vanitatis portal, which assured that there were “no more discussions” between them and that the issue of custody of Milan and Sasha settled their problematic relationship.

However, the warm relationship that Shakira and Pique currently maintain would, for some reason, have worried Clara Chia Marti, the former footballer’s new girlfriend.

According to various international media reports, one of the clauses of this custody agreement states that Milan and Sasha cannot have any contact with the 24-year-old guy, so they will have to leave Pique while the kids are in Barcelona.

Faced with this situation, Clara Chia Marti tried to convince Gerard Piqué to appeal the clause and be able to communicate with his children.

But Piquet’s refusal of this request would have angered Clara.

Clara will try to persuade the ex-football player to give Shakira full custody of Milan and Sasha. However, they have a smooth communication with their children, which does not quite suit the 22-year-old guy.

Clara Chia would be upset about the relationship that Shakira and Pique currently have.

08/12/202320:06 / Drafting

Subscriber Exclusive

Do you already have a subscription? Join our community of readers.

subscribe

Thank you for contacting
Press

You have reached the article limit

Subscribe and get unlimited access to articles, newsletters, events and more.

subscribe

Thank you for contacting
Press

Exclusive item upon registration

Login or register to get access to the best journalistic materials.

Login

Thank you for contacting
Press

Agreement

worries

Piqué

Shakira

Clara Chia

Shakira and Pique

Source link

Leave a Comment