Antacid use may increase dementia risk – NBC Miami (51)

Turning to medications for heartburn or acid reflux is a common occurrence for millions of Americans, but long-term use of these medications could have implications for your health, according to a new study.

Research published in the American Academy of Neurology Journal of Medicine shows that people who take antacids, known as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), have a higher risk of developing dementia.

The association with the disease is observed in people taking these drugs for a long period of time – four years or more.

According to the study, people over the age of 45 who took PPIs for more than four years had a 33% higher risk of developing dementia than people who never took these drugs.

The study involved 5,712 people over a 5-year period, and 585 participants were diagnosed with dementia.

This recent study adds to the list of conditions already associated with these drugs, including stroke, heart disease, and kidney disease.

WHAT IS ACID REFLUX?

Acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) occurs when stomach acid repeatedly enters the tube connecting the mouth and stomach.

Many people experience acid reflux from time to time. However, according to the Mayo Clinic, when acid reflux occurs over a long period of time, it can cause GERD.

WHAT ARE PPI MEDICINES FOR?

Antacids, or PPIs, are medicines that reduce the amount of stomach acid produced by glands in the lining of the stomach.

They are available without a prescription and are often prescribed by gastroenterologists for the following conditions:

esophagitis

non-erosive reflux disease

peptic ulcer

Prevention of ulcers caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome

WHAT MEDICINES ARE SOLD WITHOUT A PRECIPICE?

Some of the more popular antacids sold in stores include:

Prevacid 24HR (lansoprazole)

Nexium 24HR (esomeprazole)

Prilosec OTC (magnesium omeprazole)

Zegerid OTC (omeprazole and sodium bicarbonate)

WHAT OTHER OPTIONS ARE THERE OTHER THAN MEDICINES?

There are ways to avoid the frequency of acid reflux. Here are some changes you can make, according to the Mayo Clinic.