Apple ranking in the US: Top 10 most listened songs of the day

From the earliest records of human history, sound and music have always been present. Because it is a universal languageit can be understood and felt by everyone, regardless of their language or culture.

Music has power connect people with their emotionswhether it makes them feel happiness, nostalgia, sadness and a whole range of feelings through its breadth styles or genres.

In the new millennium, platforms such as Apple have managed to take advantage of this and, thanks to their extensive catalog of songs and artists, have appealed to the tastes of users who also have the opportunity listen to your favorite music through the app and even without having access to the Internet.

However, given the wide range of Apple products, it’s easy to get lost in them an industry that updates quicklyso here we present a list of the most played singles by the American public.

1. noun

2. MELTDOWN (feat. Drake)

Travis Scott

Collecting successes is synonymous with Travis Scott. No wonder that his new production, the so-called MELTDOWN (feat. Drake), peaked at number two on this occasion. Who else could boast so many views of the highest quality?

3. Last Night

4. KNOW?

Travis Scott

I LOVE? by Travis Scott was among the favorites of the moment. For this reason, it stays in fourth position.

5. TELEKINESIS (feat. SZA & Future)

Travis Scott

Travis Scott’s latest single is already shaping up to be a new classic. TELEKINESIS (feat. SZA & Future) Take a decisive step to the list of the most listened songs on this streaming platform today.

6. Cruel Summer

7.QLONA

KAROL G and Featherweight

The new success of KAROL G and Featherweight continues its unstoppable rise in the charts. It is currently in 7th position, up from 16th where it was yesterday.

8. MY EX WAS RIGHT

9. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

10. Think of me

Morgan Wallen

Think about me opens today in this ranking. Morgan Wallen’s hit has a lot to say. Catchy, perfect and with a lot of potential… What more could you want from a song?

*Some data may not be available because the platform does not provide it.

With its services, Apple is also trying to dominate the streaming war. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Apple Inc. is an American company that produces electronic equipment, software, and also provides multimedia services through various streaming platforms. It is a company that for several years has been considered one of the most effective and valuable in the world.

It stands out among its services Apple Musicwhich gives access to over 430 million users over 100 million songs, 30,000 playlists and various podcasts. Like its peers like Spotify, it allows you to download songs and listen to them offline.

As for the main advantages or disadvantages it has over its biggest competitor, one of the most significant differences is that sound quality, because while in Spotify the maximum quality is 320 kbps in the company of manzanita it is 24 bits / 192kHz; at least Apple can achieve 256kbps.

Another advantage of Apple is that it has a wider catalog than its competitor, plus, in the manzanita service, you can access live radio from around the world and Apple’s exclusive digital stations.

Among other features it offers users is Apple Music Sing, Hit List see the rankings of the most listened songs in different cities around the world; and the ability to listen to music with another person using SharePlay during a video call.

Some artists also make exclusive videos, audios, interviews or mini-documents available on the platform.

