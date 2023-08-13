Arabia’s exorbitant offer to Neymar to make him the second highest paid in the world

Saudi Arabia she remains determined to attract the best stars on the planet to play in her league. After receiving more than recognized figures such as those of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane or Mahrez, among other things, now they want to go one step further and “recruit” another crack as Neymar.

The operation is possible for various reasons and by various means from France They have already indicated that the footballer Paris Saint Germain he is very close to making a final decision about a possible departure to Arabia. And how could it be otherwise, the Brazilian player has an exorbitant offer on the table that will actually lift him to the highest paid podium in the world.

He al hilal This is a team that is ready to throw the whole house out of the window in order to be able to boast of having Neymar in their ranks. For this reason, as noted by the Brazilian media UOL Sports, former player football club barcelona He can receive 100 million euros per season if he accepts an offer from the Arab League.



Neymar during the match against Rennes.

REUTERS

This would make Neymar the second highest paid footballer in the world, second only to Cristiano Ronaldowho continues to reap success in Al-Nasr. UOL Esporte indicated in their info that Neymar recently turned down a slightly lower offer of up to 80 million euros for the course because he was waiting leopard move tab to return to camp Noubut it’s really hard for a South American to wear Barcelona again.

PSG want him to leave

So all Neymar’s roads lead to Saudi Arabia. Paris Saint-Germain already told him a few days ago in person that they don’t have him this season and that they think his cycle at the Parc des Princes is over.

“Ney” is not included in the plans Luis Enriquewhich is why PSG wants to ease the payroll and get rid of one of the highest payouts it currently has. Of course, the Brazilian is under contract so he won’t leave for free and Al-Khelaifi is hoping to earn something from his move to offset a small portion of the €222m he paid Barca in his time.

(There is a reconciliation between Mbappe and PSG: the player leaves the group of objectionable)





Should his affiliation with Al Hilal be completed, Neymar will continue to share a dressing room with other notable European footballers such as Milinkovic Savic, Koulibaly or Malcolm. IN Riyadh, the capitals of Saudi Arabia are eagerly awaiting the response of the South American footballer, as this will mean another big hit on the table for them.

The positions are very close, so it is possible that Neymar’s entry into the Arab League will become official in the coming hours. At the age of 31, this will mean the final departure from high competition for this football player, who is threatened with the end of his sports career.