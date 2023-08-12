Are new legal problems looming for Lizzo?

EFE video in Latin America

Barça will pay 35.4 million for Dembele

Barcelona, ​​12th August (EFE) — This Saturday, FC Barcelona officially announced the transfer of winger Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain for €50.4m, of which €35.4m will be contributed and the remaining €15m – for the player, as EFE was informed by sources from Barça. Thus, Barça achieved their goal of receiving more than was stipulated in the French winger’s contract, which was extended until June 30, 2024 last summer, including a clause that allowed him to charge half of a possible transfer. This clause was a mandatory transfer clause, not a termination clause. In the second case, compensation for the termination of the contract with Barcelona was to be paid by the player, and not PSG paid the transfer price. This mandatory transfer clause allowed Dembele to move to another club if, by 31 July 2023, he submitted a transfer offer to Barcelona worth at least €50 million and received 50% of the amount the recipient club paid for his services. . But the Barcelona legal entity tried, since two weeks ago it became known about Dembele’s desire to leave for Paris, for a tip to refuse part of the 25 million owed to him in the operation, citing the fact that all the requirements stipulated by the contract had not been met. contract for the implementation of the transfer within the specified time frame. In fact, Barça put pressure on the French striker, forcing him to return from Paris, where he went for a medical check-up after a US tour, to return to training under the orders of Javi Hernandez. Although later, and in order to direct the negotiations, he released him again so that he could close the last edges of his signing and was no longer featured as a team player in the Joan Gamper Trophy. (c) EFE Agency