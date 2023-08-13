Are Sam Smith concerts not suitable for children? The film that sparked debate on the networks

Sam Smith experienced one of these more drastic artistic changes ever seen. In his early years, he became known for his delicate ballads and formal attire, which won hearts many older people, apart from those of his younger fans. Now, on the other hand, he wanted to break with this stage of his career and focus on creating songs and music videos. very clear topic, and this aesthetic carried over to their live performances as well. Those who are not very versed in musical news and only remember their great hits from the past could go to their concert not knowing they would find such a thingand that’s why the criticism of Sam Smith’s recent performance at the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid has risen.

This criticism was quickly responded to by Twitter’s most scathing users who people were laughed at who are concerned about this situation. The attendance of minors at music festivals is very low; and if they are mentally prepared for a festival-like environment, z his alcohol, his noise and his debaucherythey’ll be more than ready to see a show like Sam Smith.

As for the attendance of children, given that there is pay day, and not a free outdoor concert, then no parent would choose pay the child a pass to see Sam Smith. And if what I was playing was going to this singer’s concert exclusively, then maybe that would be a good idea look at the latest songs which he released to keep a little up to date and not just know the lyrics of “Stay with me”. It will be very bright there what program will be available. And if all of that doesn’t work, you’ll have to carry the mask in your bag, just in case your baby doesn’t get traumatized!