Argentine producer Bizarrap has been selected as one of Hollywood’s most influential artists.

Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap has been selected as one of the most influential young artists of 2023. for the magazine Diversitypublication most famous in the entertainment industry in the United States.

Argentina is included in the list, which includes actresses, actors and singers, as well as Millie Alcock, Maya Hawke, Lily-Rose Depp, Jenna Ortega, Bella Ramsey and Manu Riosamong others.

“Native Gonzalo Julián Conde in Argentina, the 24-year-old EDM producer behind the amazing and popular YouTube music saga: BZRP Music Sessions. These sessions have become a benchmark for emerging Latin trap artists as well as major stars such as Shakira and Rauv Alejandro.

In 2023, Biza and Shakira’s Session #53 reached the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Bizarrap’s first major hit in the United States; and they both performed the session live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

These young artists are selected by people working in film, television, music and the digital world. and that they took into account the work the artist used last year.

In 2022 Bizarrapa had one of the most successful collaborations with Quevedo.Spanish singer. ‘BZRP Session #52’ hits 563 million views on YouTube and broke thousands of audience records on different platforms, like Spotify.

Meanwhile, the Argentinean continues the presentations that began two months ago in Europe as part of Bizarrap Live Tour playing every Tuesday at one of the most important parties in Ibiza.

Meanwhile, the Argentinean continues the presentations that began two months ago in Europe as part of Bizarrap Live Tour playing every Tuesday at one of the most important parties in Ibiza.