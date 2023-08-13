Arrested for ill-treatment and investigated for illegal possession of weapons in Ciudad Rodrigo.

Civil Guard agents detained PMMF, French citizen and resident of Ciudad Rodrigoas the alleged perpetrator of the crime gender violence in the city of Salamanca. Sources close to the case told LA GACETA that his wife filed a complaint against bad treatment on Friday, August 11, in Mibrig.

Blamed by another neighbor



Besides this reason, also suspected of illegal possession of weapons because last year CSD, another person, from whom drugs and weapons were confiscated at home, stated that they were not his, but belonged to the now accusedPMMF

The facts go back to year2022when Benemerit’s agents entered and searched the house CDin that Santa Marina area Town. During it, they discovered drugs and three empty weapons– 8 and 9 mm – according to the same data.

For this reason, CSD, arrested for a crime against public health and for illegal possession of weapons, was transferred to the Court of the Guard of Ciudad Rodrigo, where he stated that the weapon was not his, but was kept by another man— in PMMF —.

For this reason, on Friday, the PMMF was placed at the disposal of the Ciudad Rodrigo Court of Investigation No. 1, which these days is obliged to accept the application for both reasons. According to the same sources, he acknowledged in his statement that He never had a gun “because he was hampered by Parkinson’s disease”.. “He wanted to sell me the weapons they found in his house because he needed money, but I never bought them,” he explained.

record at home



Moreover, in the same statement PMMF volunteered to enter and search his homeV ivanrey street area After his statement, he was imprisoned in pre-release while awaiting trial.

012 Telephone information for women in Castile and León

