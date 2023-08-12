Arsenal draw with Manchester City on a discount and take away their first title of the season on penalties

Results of the 1-1 match between Manchester City and Arsenal for the Community Shield

He Manchester Pep Guardiola and Arsenal his student, Mikel Arteta, their faces were visible in first official game of the English season for the Community Shield final, a competition in which the best teams in England battle each other and victory was in the hands of Artillerymenwhich were imposed 4-1 on penalties after a 1:1 tie in regular time.

WITH Julian Alvarez in the starting lineup, the European champion team opened the scoring in the 76th minute thanks to a goal Cole Palmer, who replaced Erling Haaland a few minutes ago. But Arsenal did not give up and managed to level the score in stoppage time. Leandro Trossarafter a rebound in Manuel Akanjito force fines.

In the twelve-step definition, the team led by Arteta showed perfect efficiency thanks to the implementations of Martin Odegaard, Trossard, Bukayo Saki and Fabio Vieira. So far, only Bernardo Silva has scored in Manchester. The crossbar kept Kevin De Bruyne from scoring and Rodri was unable to clear Aaron Ramsdale.

citizens They began to dominate possession early in the game at Wembley and were the first to enter the opponent’s zone, playing on the flanks with Jack Grealish And Kyle Walkerbut without bothering with British Ramsdale.

Aaron Ramsdale, the Arsenal goalkeeper, was the key to the title against Manchester City in the Community Shield. (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

In the 13th minute, the Premier League champions were first chance danger with a long shot Rodri who passed very close to the goalkeeper’s right post. Despite this blow, Arsenal’s solid defense prevented City from creating a game through midfield.

The answer came at 24 with a run from Ben White. The right defender unloaded into the middle of the court with Kai HavertzWhat could not clearly define under pressure from two defenders. After the rebound Edersonthe ball stayed on Martinelli and the Stones crossed over to avoid the first goal of the game.

As the minutes of the first half wore on, Arsenal became more and more visible to the point of being the one to set the terms and manage the game. At 39, the former Chelsea player has yet another opportunity to score from a free-kick, but again the Brazilian goalkeeper prevailed in that match.

Manchester City had the first chance in the second half. citizens took advantage of the corner to demonstrate his physical strength in height with stonesWhat took over the defenders a powerful but aimless headbutt that was deflected by Ramsdale.

Havertz had two chances to score (Reuters)

Despite the fact that the teams played the main roles in individual heats, they could neither take advantage of the advantage nor find the key to hurting their opponent in an hour of play. To try and give even more dynamism to his game, Pep Guardiola went to his bench to give access Kevin De Bruyne, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.

At the 75th minute, finally, followed by a blow that knocked down the score. Changes gave results to the Catalan coach as the game started behind midfield thanks to a long shot by Foden and a great shot into the far post by 21-year-old Cole Palmer, who broke a nil at a key moment in the match.

1-0 Manchester City v Arsenal for the Community Shield

Seven minutes later, City were able to widen their lead after a game between Julian Alvarez and Foden. The Englishman got close to the six-meter free kick, shot across, and the ball was in the way of Ramsdale’s body. In the next action, the British goalkeeper took the win again, this time against Rodri after a header from a corner.

Despite the hit, Arsenal reacted quickly and equalized after a strike from Leandro Trossar and a deflection from Manuel Akanji in the 101st minute, equaling second-half overtime. With so many Artillerymen They extended the definition to fines.

In a twelve-pitch shootout, Mikel Arteta’s men won after missing shots from Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri. Finally, Fabio Vieira converted the final penalty, from which Arsenal shouted out the champion.

* Arsenal equalized after rebounding off Akanji

It should be noted that during these ten days, in addition to this final, City have yet another match against the Europa League champions.Sevilla, corresponding to the title offered by the European Super Cup, will also make their Premier League debut against Burnley.

education

Stadium: Wembley

TV: Star+ / ESPN