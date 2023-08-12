Asher Angel is a fan-favorite actor who played Ash; From Child Hero in Shazam to Pikachu’s Inseparable Companion

Being as important a character as Goku, Luffy or Naruto, Ash Ketchum is a symbol among manga and anime fans, so find your ideal actor for a hypothetical role. live action from Pokemon This is a serious problem for society. Among all the candidates, Asher Angel, who we remember from his recent role in both films, singled out the most votes. Shazam! like boy hero Billy Batson.

Pokemon it is and always will be a delicate matter; we are dealing with most successful franchise in the world, so talking about its main character in the flesh on the big screen is sure to generate opinions (to put it mildly). Asher Angel stole the role from other community suggested actors such as Jack Dylan Grazer (who we also saw in Shazam!) and Tom Holland (Spiderman).

Pokémon: fans have found the perfect Ash

Ash Ketchum is basically a boy who never gets old, but we’ve seen him on many adventures. we no longer believe that he is 10 years old. In this situation find casting perfect for the character, although to be honest, the same goes for all of his companions. Asher Angel is perfect right now, but we don’t have the luxury of always looking young like a guy from Pallet Town…

Ash never ages which makes his casting quite difficult.

At 20, Asher Angel’s artistic career is just beginning.. Both films are about Shazam! They are undoubtedly his greatest achievement so far, but if he continues like this, we will definitely see him in more and more successful Hollywood films. For now, you can see him in the DCEU as well as his two remaining films. Jolene And On Pointe.





Ash was the main face Pokemon for several decadesbut after becoming a Pokémon master, his dream has finally come true and he will be taking a well-deserved break from anime. Pokémon Horizons It has a new protagonist who lives his adventures in the Paldea region, but Ash will no doubt return, at least as a cameo in the future.