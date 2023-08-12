At least 60 people were injured in a pepper spray incident at a Travis Scott concert in Rome.

ANDHe Circus Maximus in Rome recently there was a concert of Travis Scott, who plunged into his international concert tour, presenting his new work:Utopia‘. In ancient times, this majestic place served as a stadium for chariot races and public events, having a privileged position as it is at the center of society. However, those The architectural remains serve today as scenery.

At the concert, one of the most important anecdotes is that he appeared on stage Kanye West. It seemed that everything foreshadowed that the night would be beautiful, and yet an event occurred that overshadowed all joy at the concert. An accident that injured more than 60 spectators.

Pepper spray ruins Travis Scott concert in Rome

One of the people who witnessed the Travis Scott concert in Rome caused a panic when he sprayed Pepper spray for the majority of the public. Chaos took over the situation around. All this caused more than 60 people were injured, in addition to the confusion that was at the time, as they did not understand very well what happened. In fact, Rome’s civil protection department told CNN that many of them needed help. health care.

But this was not the only incident, despite the fact that the consequences could be even more serious than in the end. 14-year-old boy tried to enter the territory to get to the concert, but ended up falling four meters high while trying to run away from the police. In fact, he had to be hospitalized, according to the aforementioned media.

On the other hand, according to information from the Italian firefighters, the audience was so excited by Travis Scott’s performance that they shuddered before serious incidents. There were several citizens who called the emergency services, thinking that there was an earthquake, but in fact it was a false alarm caused by the performance and the jumping of the public.