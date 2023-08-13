At Lower High School he placed Lucas Beltrán, who played as a midfielder with 9

Lucas Beltran, like before Christian Bernardi, Malcon Brida, Tadeo Allende, Gonzalo Maroni; to name a few, watched closely Pablo Alvarez when he worked in the lower divisions from institute.

He was the one who put Beltran as a striker in the area and when he was 14, Goleador Rivera from Córdoba, who was transferred to Forentina in Italy for several years. 20 million euros. “I played as a midfielder and Lucas’ mother asked us why we tried him at 9th. if he is not accustomed to this position. He was a very strong player and I wanted to see him in the area,” Alvarez explained.

Pablo Alvarez, formed from the Institute, is going to Chile. (Institute Press)

In an interview with Third time Radio Pulxothe current coordinator of the lower divisions of the San Felipe Serie B in Chile, emphasized: “I heard a note from Lucas when he got on the plane and he mentioned the Institute. It’s good that he doesn’t forget about his origin.”

And he added: “It is encouraging for all professors Agustins who break their backs form players. There are a lot of players we are waiting to explode like Lucas did, who developed as a striker and showed that he can be a scorer for River.”

THE LINK OF LUCAS BELTRAN WITH THE JEWEL OF DYBAL

Paulo Dybala, family friend of Lucas Beltrán. Trained at the institute. Photo: Twitter @TercerTiempo3

Asked how Lucas Beltran’s adaptation to Italian football will be, Pablo Alvarez said: “I’d love to see him. in Roma, with Paulo Dybala, for the very Cordoba and La Agustin ahead. Otherwise, I think he will prove himself as a striker and goalscorer.”

Lucas Beltrán, a Cordoba striker trained at the Institute and initiated into the River, was introduced at Fiorentina in Italy. (Fiorentina Press)

Alvarez took charge of Beltran’s older brothers, and knows an almost family relationship with Dybala, to the point that he lived with them for some time. Who does he have the most contact with? Federico, the brother who accompanies the Vikingo everywhere. “I spoke with Fede a few days ago, I am proud of how Lucas has grown thanks to the training he received at the Institute,” projection.

LUCAS BELTRAN HAS ALREADY BEEN PRESENTED IN FIORENTINA

Lucas Beltrán, a Cordoba striker trained at the Institute and initiated into the River, was introduced at Fiorentina in Italy. (Fiorentina Press)

Lucas Beltran from Córdoba is already a Fiorentina player from Italy, and this Saturday he visited the Artemio Franchi Stadium, where his team played a friendly match against Crete from Greece. WITH The 22-year-old has signed a five-season contract with Fiorentina. who paid River the amount €12,595,000 million for the pass, plus another €12,595,000 million in terms of goals. In other words, the transfer could amount to 25 million euros.