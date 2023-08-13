Athletic – R. Madrid: Madrid win in Bilbao and lose to Militao due to injury

ANDReal Madrid score a resounding victory on the pitch San Mames in the 2022-23 La Liga season, what will be the new sports project of the white club, which is undergoing a frank reconstruction, after leaving Karim Benzemaand now he’s seriously injured Thibaut Courtois and it will have him for almost the entire tournament.

In that sense, the project seems to be on the right track, dominating the always tough Basque team at home to achieve their first tournament win with outstanding performances from their new pieces: Rodrigo and Jude Bellinghamwho scored the game-winner in the 28th and 36th minutes respectively in a game that they quickly put in the freezer despite opposition attempts to get closer.

As a result, the white team dominated 54% of the possession time and generated 14 runs on eight shots on goal, with only one shot on goal from opponents in seven sets.

Round presentation for the white team

He real Madrid He showed strength and football in one of the toughest stadiums in Spain. In both aspects, he singled out his main reinforcement, Jude Bellingham is determined from the first minute to demonstrate his hierarchy of the world star. He scored a goal, he was lucky, but above all, he was the standard of White’s game, which cannot be kept. Sports weaker than usual. At the end of the game, he offered almost no resistance. There was almost no fight, and this is not a good sign for the lions.

Although the teams are far from their best level in the first league matches, Ancelotti has been looking from San Mames Take advantage of the strengths of your staff and hide the weaknesses. Without Benzema and Courtoisthe midfield is new and shaped in response to what it has and what it has lost, with Bellingham as the center of gravity. The Englishman from the first minutes began to move away from the details on both fields, with such a wide step and with such elegant control.

Madrid dominated due to their physical and tactical superiority, choking pressure that prevented the Lions from tying the game with more than three passes. Camavinga and Valverde They are a great mover in the center of the field, allowing more freedom on the sides. attacked a lot Fran Garcia, notable for its premiere, and Carvajal resolutely opened the duel. He swept the ball in someone else’s zone, Rodrigo put the body on charge Leku and finished off hard, dry, unexpectedly Unai Simon underfoot to open the scoring.

Bye Jude Bellingham He showed that he could have an extraordinary impact on the white team. He is a great midfielder, wide, unlike Modric and Kroos, both coming on as subs today. He has a row with the ball and scored his goal by cutting open the area to resolve a corner kick to the far post with a volley full of luck and intent. He celebrated his first official goal in white, crossing his arms, looking at the stands, which did not please the local fans.

Valverde (Ernesto) He changed his attack at half-time. Sunset, Berenguer and Guruzeta brought more energy and verticality to Athletic, although it was difficult for them to set foot on the court. At the entrance, Militao came to a crossroads and his left knee made a strange movement. Everyone understood the gravity of the incident. San Mames gave the Brazilian an affectionate round of applause when he retired. Having calmed down, a local comeback attempt, Madrid again ruled the white midfield. Bye Bellinghamwith the number you ever used Zidane, was about to score his second goal in the 59th minute in an impressive counter-attack that did not end with a goal due to Vivian’s excellent tackling. For a more inspirational day Vinicusactive, but unsuccessful, the triumph would be wider.

Athletic pushed towards the end when Sunset appeared in the opponent’s zone. Alaba took a venomous hit from a midfielder under the stick, with a youth imanol group entry interfered ancelotti change plans and slow down the game. I mean, Modric and Kroos. Both have lowered the curtain with the ball at their feet, which shows that Madrid have several records. Walking or galloping. A promising start.