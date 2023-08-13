Atlético de Madrid is a luxury player who will become more than a moral champion in La Liga.







08/12/2023 at 08:01 CEST







Atlético de Madrid will meet the start of the current season in the shadow of two of the greats of Spanish football, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, but he will do so with a premonition that the summer and its development have given him arguments to be a candidate. for winning the championship. Because of the good signings he made, because of the sensations he made over the summer, and because at the end of last season, the Colchoneros were like a shot until they were the best team in the 2023 League.













The mattress team, however, becomes the third favorite for the championship according to Betfair’s predictions, behind only Real, the main favorite, and Barcelona, ​​but far from the leader. Do Cholo and his guys have an argument to overcome this barrier and win another league like in 2021?

An example from last season

Last season at Atlético Madrid was before and after the World Cup in Qatar. Before the World Cup, the rojiblanco team may have experienced one of the worst moments in years. They dropped out of the Champions League, in the group along with Porto, Brugge and Leverkusen (and were not going to play in the Europa League, finishing fourth), and in La Liga the team had already abandoned the fight for the championship. title, 11 points behind the leader, despite only 14 days being played. The situation was so complicated that Cholo Simeone’s succession at the end of the season was seriously called into question.

But after the World Cup, everything turned 180 degrees. Despite losing the Liga capital match against Barcelona and losing the Copa Bernabéu against Real Madrid in two games in which the Rodiblancos definitely deserved better luck, the team began to reap good results and play much better football. . So much so that many mattress lovers are still wondering what would have happened if the World Championship had not been played in the middle of the season. And the fact is that his team, if you count only the matches played after the Qatari tournament, would be proclaimed the champion of the League, as well as the team with the most goals and one of the fewest goals scored.

Strengthening “made in” guarantees Ciolo Simeone













To make the leap from moral champion to true champion, Atlético de Madrid may have been the team that best cemented itself in the league. Signing Cesar Azpilicueta, Santiago Mourinho, Javi Galan and Turk Soyunku Last season they backed a defensive plan that needs troops. Except, Cholo Simeone restored the best version of Memphis Depayas we could see in the preseason and Samuel Lino (on loan from Valencia last season) also contributes to the team. As for the chapter on associations, only one element will be missing: the appearance of a “5” that reinforces a midfield that already includes Koke, De Paul, Saul, Marcos Llorente or Witsel among others.

Cases of Morata and Joao Felix

The main problem now for Atlético de Madrid is the name and surname of Joao Felix Sequeira. The Portuguese, although training with the group at the behest of Cholo Simeone, hasn’t played a minute in pre-season and is due to leave this summer market, but he hasn’t received any offers at the moment other than the recent one from Arabia, which isn’t very to the striker’s taste, but at least for now.

Joao Felix is ​​one of only two players to leave the team, as the club’s CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin admitted, which is an important condition for being able to register the only signing that has not yet been registered (Soyuncu) and to be able to strengthen the defensive midfielder, who so thirsty for Simeone.

From my side, Morata’s situation has changed in recent days and the Madrid striker, barring an unexpected twist, will continue to wear the red and white jersey.. None of the Italian clubs interested in the player received the 20 million euros that Atlético Madrid asked for him, so Morata, along with Memphis, Angel Correa and Antoine Griezmann, will become one of the strikers of Cholo.













With the opening of his romance with Joao Felix and the arrival of a midfielder, Atlético Madrid have a very complete squad this season that makes the Rodiblancos at least fight for the title. Real Madrid and Barcelona are predicted to be top favourites, but Atlético must be prepared to give it their all if both lose, as happened in the last two league games with the end of the game at Neptuno.