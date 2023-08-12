ATP records in Cincinnati

We’re looking at the records of the ATP Cincinnati, also known as the Western & Southern Open, the seventh Masters 1000 of the season. A large roster of players is emerging with some of the best records.
List of ATP Cincinnati members
Tennis doesn’t stop and is in full swing on this new tour of North America. Two Masters 1000s and the last Grand Slam of the season, known as the US Open or US Open. This time we look at the historical records of a tournament with the same tradition as Cincinnati.
Federer is the main character twice. It’s hard not to see Djokovic or Nadal in the historical records of the entire Masters 1000, but the fact is that Cincinnati is not a tournament in which they performed very well or which they did not visit often in all the years. Despite them, we see big names among the historical records of the seventh Masters 1000 season.
Records Masters 1000 Cincinnati
- Swiss tennis player Roger Federer He is the player who has lifted the league title the most times with seven trophies.
- In the doubles modality, those who usually dominate this type of tournament are legends brothers brian. Mike and Bob have won five titles at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati.
- The oldest champion was an Australian. Ken Rosewall when he won the trophy at the age of 35 in 1970.
- On the opposite side is Boris Becker who won his championship title at just 17 years old in 1985.
- A total of six #1s have won the title; John Mcsenroe in 1981 Andre Agassi in 1995, Pete Sampras in 1997 and 1999, Gustavo Kuerten in 2001, Roger Federer in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2012 and Novak Djokovic in 2020.
- The story broke out in 2022. Croatian Borna Korich he broke all records and, as world number 152, became the worst-ranked champion in the entire open era of this American championship.
- You have to look back years to see the last local champion. The main character was Andy Roddick with the title received in 2006.
- Roger Federer is the main character again, as with 47 wins he is the player who managed to win the most times in Cincinnati.