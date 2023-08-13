Aura Manicure: 7 More Aesthetic Nail Designs to Show Delicate Hands

nail design They don’t stop changing, it’s just that in early 2023 we saw glazed nails everywhere, which Hailey Bieber made a trend, and now aura manicure that which accepts views.

Though we keep on trending designs subtle and somewhat natural, this type manicure It doesn’t require a lot of colors or great 3D tech, and that’s exactly what caught everyone’s attention.

aura manicure he seeks to create just that, a kind of aura around nailsWhile the most traditional version uses pink, coral and orange, other, bolder styles opt for a different finish.

Aura nail design for aesthetic manicure

aura manicure

This Nail design simpler and more traditional than this style manicurepink colors that fade at the ends for a soft and aesthetic effect.

Credits: Pinterest.

rhinestones

For a brighter effect, we can add some colored stones that stand out against the background. Nail design combination of various colors and textures.

Credits: Pinterest.

Water drop

Although aura manicure The traditional one is very sophisticated, you can always give it an extra touch and this raindrop effect turns it 180° making it more fun and rebellious.

Credits: Pinterest.

Combine colors

As we have seen it Nail design It lends itself to playing with colors, you just have to use that blur effect and even the position of the shadows doesn’t have to be the same every time.

Credits: Pinterest.

Bright

If you want to draw attention wherever you are, then neon colors are the answer, and yes, they can be mixed.

Credits: Pinterest.

Contrast

Who said that a manicure should be the same on both hands? You can always choose the same style but in two different versions.

Credits: Pinterest.

manicure

One of the advantages aura manicure is that you can place it under any Nail design And that only makes it more difficult.

Credits: Pinterest.

