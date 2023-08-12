Avian flu found in dead sea lions off Tierra del Fuego – MercoPress

Bird flu found in dead sea lions off Tierra del Fuego

Saturday, August 12, 2023 – 11:21 UTC





Argentine authorities confirmed on Friday the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5 in sea lions that died off the coast of the Patagonian province of Tierra del Fuego.

“The discovery occurred in 7 of 21 sea lions found dead in Rio Grande, Tierra del Fuego,” Argentina’s National Service for Health and Agricultural Quality (Senasa) said in a statement after laboratory analysis. The samples were sent for research because the H5 bird flu was feared after the discovery of the lifeless animals.

“To date, two previous sea lion suspicions have been processed in the country and were negative,” Senasa also noted.

In these cases, Senasa set up a control committee to develop control and containment tasks with the provincial government and the mayor’s office of the city of Rio Grande.

Similarly, Senasa said it is working with local authorities in different regions of the South American country because “a state of alert is maintained regarding the behavior of the disease and the forms of its transmission and spread.”

“According to international experience, it has been observed that marine mammals can be susceptible to avian influenza and that at low frequency they can become infected,” says Senasa. The agency also mentioned other positive cases in Peru and Chile.

Earlier this week, the Argentine government declared the country free of bird flu. The country’s first case was confirmed on February 15 in the northern province of Jujuy.