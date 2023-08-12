Bacterial itch spray

The main symptom of atopic dermatitis (AD) is unbearable itching. Patients with mild atopic dermatitis are generally not candidates for treatment by biologists. However, itching often cannot be controlled with current topical agents. To help these patients, American dermatologists have explored a new approach: correcting disturbed skin flora. As is known, the skin microbiome of AD patients has an excess proportion of Staphylococcus aureus.

bacteria that oxidize ammonia

In search of effective solutions, the researchers isolated a strain of Nitrosomonas eutropha (abbreviation B244) that successfully fought against staphylococci. These bacteria oxidize ammonia (NH3) to nitric oxide (NO) and nitrite (NO2-), two compounds known for their antimicrobial activity. B244 can reduce the survival of pathogenic bacteria, including Staphylococcus aureus, and therefore has a positive effect on the composition of the skin flora. In addition, B244 reduced in vitro the pro-inflammatory Th2-associated cytokines IL-4, IL-5 and IL-13, which are associated with the pathology of AD.

Antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory

Nitrosomonas is not virulent. Together with its metabolic and antimicrobial activity, this makes this bacterial strain an attractive candidate for topical application of nitric monoxide and nitrite.

Mild AD, severe itching

To see if it also helps with AD itch, US researchers tested 547 adults with mild to moderate AD and moderate to severe pruritus in their randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind Phase IIb trial.

Patients received low doses (1 x 1010/ml) or high (4 x 1010/ml) of bacteria or a carrier in the form of a spray to be sprayed twice a day on the affected areas of the skin. The primary endpoint of the study at four weeks was change in pruritus, as measured by the Worst Itching Numerical Rating Scale (WI-NRS), ranging from 0 (no itching) to 10 (maximum itching).

B244 spray benefit after two days

Result: After four weeks, both doses of B244 were about equally effective. The mean WI-NRS score at baseline was over 8. After four weeks of treatment with sprays with real drug, it decreased by 2.8 points, with placebo – by 2.1 points. The between-group difference of 34% was statistically significant.

When using B244-enriched spray (both high and low dose groups), 31% of patients improved by at least 4 points from baseline, 22% of patients treated with placebo experienced an improvement in itching by 4 points on the WI-NRS scale.

What was remarkable was the rapid onset of action of B244: already after two days there was a clear advantage in the verum groups.

Improving the appearance of the skin

The researchers also assessed overall changes in atopic dermatitis symptoms: skin appearance improved significantly with B244 spray, both on the Investigator’s Global Score (IGA) and Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI).

B244 was well tolerated with no serious side effects. Side effects were generally infrequent, mild, and transient; The most common complaint was headache. This occurred in 3% of patients with a high dose of B244.

In connection with the results obtained, the authors recommend the development of a spray enriched with Nitrosomonas eutropha as a well-tolerated and fast-acting topical treatment for pruritus in atopic dermatitis.

The study was funded by AOBiome Therapeutics.

AuthorStory by: Angelica Ramm-Fischer

Fountain: GelbeList

Recommendations:

1. Silverberg J.I. et al. (2023): Efficacy and safety of topical application of therapeutic ammonia-oxidizing bacteria in adults with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis and moderate to severe pruritus: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2b dose-range study. . eClinicalMedicine 2023 (online). DOI: 10.1016/j.eclinm.2023.102002.