Baldur’s Gate 3 will be censored in Japan on Playstation 5

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released on December 21st in Japan for PlayStation 5, and Spike Chunsoft, its publisher in that country, revealed that the game will undergo changes to meet the criteria of the Japanese CERO (Computer Entertainment Evaluation Organization).

According to the publisher, changes will be made to the Japanese release of Baldur’s Gate 3, which contains expressions prohibited by CERO; therefore, content such as nudity and excessive violence will be censored.

Read More:: Resident Evil 4 remake will be released on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max on December 20th

These are the changes that Baldur’s Gate 3 will introduce in Japan:

I deleted the ‘explicit content’ option from the menu. (An option in the international version allows the game to ‘show genitals’ and ‘show nudity in movies’ when enabled.)

Changed the representation of exposed internal organs.

Removed the option for the player to torture NPCs in the goblin camp.

Read More:: The future of Spider-Man games is Miles Morales

In the description of Baldur’s Gate 3, we can read:

The land of Faerûn is under siege by a hostile, supernatural force known as the mind-flayers. Their army expands with each brain they infect with parasitic tadpoles, a creature that now writhes deep within their own mind. You are becoming one of them—a monster feared in many worlds. But as their corruption grows within you, so do mysterious new powers.

Do you like The Goa Spotlight? We count on you! Follow us on Google News. Click here

Also, be part of the discussion on Facebook, X (Twitter) and Pinterest