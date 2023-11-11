Baldur’s Gate III is the game of the year at the 2023 Golden Joystick Awards and wins six other awards

The best of the year awards have already started to be handed out to producers and products, and in the case of video games, the first stop is the famous Golden Joystick Awards of 2023. This is without a doubt a year of great quality in this industry, so there are lots of candidates for such coveted prizes. Baldur’s Gate III by Larian Studios was the main highlight of this edition, and for the first time in the legendary magazine, a game set a record with no less than seven cups that included the “Best Game of the Year” category.

In the remaining highlights, we have the remake of Resident Evil 4, which won the coveted “Game of the Year for PlayStation” trophy, and Alan Wake II which was chosen as the “Critics’ Choice”. In this same context, Starfield was awarded “Game of the Year for Xbox”, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was “Game of the Year for Nintendo”, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the most anticipated game of 2024.

The full prize list is as follows

Best Narrative – Baldur’s Gate III

Prize still to be played – No Man’s Sky

Best Visual Design – Baldur’s Gate III

Studio of the Year – Larian Studios

Best expansion – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Best indie – Sea of ​​Stars

Best VR Game – Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Best multiplayer – Mortal Kombat 1

Best audio – Final Fantasy XVI

Best trailer – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Best game for streaming – Valorant

Best Community – Baldur’s Gate III

Best hardware – PSVR 2

Innovation Award – Cocoon / Geometric Interactive

Critics’ Choice – Alan Wake II

Best Lead Actor – Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Best Support Performance – Neil Newborn, Astarion, Baldur’s Gate III

Nintendo Game of the Year – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

PC Game of the Year – Baldur’s Gate III

Xbox Game of the Year – Starfield

PlayStation Game of the Year – Resident Evil 4

Most Anticipated – Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Game of the Year – Baldur’s Gate III

