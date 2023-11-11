Baldur’s Gate III is the game of the year at the 2023 Golden Joystick Awards and wins six other awards

The best of the year awards have already started to be handed out to producers and products, and in the case of video games, the first stop is the famous Golden Joystick Awards of 2023. This is without a doubt a year of great quality in this industry, so there are lots of candidates for such coveted prizes. Baldur’s Gate III by Larian Studios was the main highlight of this edition, and for the first time in the legendary magazine, a game set a record with no less than seven cups that included the “Best Game of the Year” category.
In the remaining highlights, we have the remake of Resident Evil 4, which won the coveted “Game of the Year for PlayStation” trophy, and Alan Wake II which was chosen as the “Critics’ Choice”. In this same context, Starfield was awarded “Game of the Year for Xbox”, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was “Game of the Year for Nintendo”, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the most anticipated game of 2024.
The full prize list is as follows
- Best Narrative – Baldur’s Gate III
- Prize still to be played – No Man’s Sky
- Best Visual Design – Baldur’s Gate III
- Studio of the Year – Larian Studios
- Best expansion – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Best indie – Sea of Stars
- Best VR Game – Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Best multiplayer – Mortal Kombat 1
- Best audio – Final Fantasy XVI
- Best trailer – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Best game for streaming – Valorant
- Best Community – Baldur’s Gate III
- Best hardware – PSVR 2
- Innovation Award – Cocoon / Geometric Interactive
- Critics’ Choice – Alan Wake II
- Best Lead Actor – Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
- Best Support Performance – Neil Newborn, Astarion, Baldur’s Gate III
- Nintendo Game of the Year – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- PC Game of the Year – Baldur’s Gate III
- Xbox Game of the Year – Starfield
- PlayStation Game of the Year – Resident Evil 4
- Most Anticipated – Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Game of the Year – Baldur’s Gate III
