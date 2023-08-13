barbie against matriarchy

Thursday of the last week international lion day, poor animal. I learn that the lion is far from being the king of the jungle, he lives a vile, cruel and short life. The lioness is something else. She is the boss. She lives 50 percent longer than he does, she’s the one who goes hunting while he stretches out in the sun and sucks eggs in preparation for the only useful role he plays on Earth, contributing to the reproduction of the species.

The extensive reading I just read on the subject helped me better appreciate a movie I saw a couple of days ago, the blockbuster of the time, Barbie. I left the cinema confused. The room was packed, almost without exception the reviews were enthusiastic, and he seemed cheerful to me. Toward the end, I even fell asleep a little.

The first scene is the best. The first quarter of an hour is promised. Looks like there will be a lot of comedic opportunities to use. But the remaining hour and 39 minutes are absolutely devoid of humor, at least I did not see humor in them, and, more inexcusably, the plot is both chaotic and absent.

Narrative tension should be an indispensable component of any story told in cinema, theater or literature. Barbie doesn’t have it. There are no fears or doubts as a result. We do not ask ourselves, will good or good triumph over evil or evil? Or find out who committed the murder? Or will the main characters fall in love? Nothing. Zero suspense.

And besides, this impossible to identify with the characterss, as you can, for example, in Toy Story, or Shrek, or Cars, because they completely lack recognizable human features. I wouldn’t care if Barbie ended the movie happy or got eaten by a shark.

Yeah yeah I know what the fans – and maybe even more fans – are saying about the movie. That I am a superficial manthat I didn’t connect with the political allegory that is the soul of the piece, that I didn’t get the “message”. Good, yes. I think I understand, if we look at the message that has been written in thousands of movie reviews and opinion columns, that this is a satire on “patriarchy” or “poisonous masculinity”, a call for the liberation or “empowerment” of women. In other words, one topic after another.

If the film had been made in the 50s, at least in the 60s of the last century, I see how it would be a breakthrough, how it would make people think. I can even see how this can affect hopelessly macho countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt or Qatar, where Barbie is surprisingly censored. But for those who have lived in Western countries for the last half century, for example, in the USA, where Barbie was filmed, there was nothing new in the film about the political, economic or social role of women and what we call feminism, except for people who did not pay the slightest attention to it.

In other words, two days after watching the film, I was still amazed at the success of the work, so, in my opinion, insipid and banal. But all of a sudden, the reading I attended on International Lion Day opened my eyes. I corrected my impression that “Barbie” would expire on that happy day when the western world stop being so frivolous, ignorant and without artistic criteria, as you are today. I realized that the main message was different and that it wasn’t out of date at all.

Experiencing some kind of insight, I saw that, on the contrary, this is a futuristic film, a vision of the world that awaits us. I realized that in 20, 30, 50 years it will remain a classic by virtue of being interpreted, correctly or not, as the clairvoyance of its director Greta Gerwig.

Gerwig, the first woman to direct a film to make over a billion dollars, offers a strong case for a modern trend that anyone with eyes should understand: that the sad fate that the lion has always endured is the sad fate that awaits man in modern society.

We see it, as I pointed out in last year’s article, in the higher marks girls get in schools than boys, in more women than men in universities, in the greater participation of women ministers in key government positions. presidents in countries like Finland or Argentina. We see this in the distribution of books in the Anglo-Saxon countries with titles such as End of men.

I said in that article that my 23 year old son he had to prepare himself for life as a sexual object, like a lion in the jungle, as the character Ken in the movie Barbie, which Ryan Gosling’s interpretation of which was praised. Yes, Barbie, played by that very blonde Margot Robbie, smart, mature, ruling. Gosling is convincing in the role of a loser asshole, which is not surprising, by the way, for those of us who saw his interview in the real world.

Ken and the other men in the Barbie fight each other like lions, so they live less years than lionesses. Otherwise its usefulness is limited to the fertilization of females, as indicated by the gynecological wink that ends the film. It is clear that in a few years “Barbie” will not be perceived as a critic of patriarchy, as most people insist today, but as a condemnation of matriarchyas a cry against the humiliation and submission that the male sex will suffer, as a call for the liberation of men.

In light of my rethinking the message of Barbie, a message that perhaps even the director didn’t understand, she asked me if I would watch the movie again, if I would give it a second chance. And no. The allegory is fiercely relevant, but the story, as we say here in Spain, pain in the ass