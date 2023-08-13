Barbie already has a pussy | Public

Cinema is an industry which, if true, could also be an art. But no one doubts that right now in any premium film, first of all, the benefit. That’s why when the flute sounds, we all dance. WITH Barbie, the flute did not sound. But you won’t leave the theater upset either. Mattel, a brand that makes dolls mainly in China, reinvented itself, no one bothered in the movie (well, except for people with “non-standard bodies”) and, in the end, we passed for a while, observing new non-essential angles of life tension between men and women. Well, a few euros less in the pocket, but with some optimistic overtones.

click to enlarge To retreat.

Ask Barbie to join female or start a new one Me too in the world of children’s cinema, this is redundant. It’s like asking Superman or the Hulk to turn their superpowers against capitalism. Or we don’t remember that Batman The Dark Knight dark Nolan, a businessman who teamed up with the police to hunt “like rats” perroflaut from Take over Wall Street ?

Sasha, a rebellious girl who begins to criticize Barbie, eventually gives up shirts and goes for pink ones. A department store can sell you a Che Guevara or Nelson Mandela T-shirt, but only when they manage to remove the explosive charge, when no one sees them for what they really were: two good communists.

In cinema, with good craftsmen—Greta Gerwig, the director—and a good screenwriter, you can do just about anything you want. Spielberg to the music of Morricone would make us cry in the scene with Hitler broken in front of his old mother’s coffin. So why not cash in by graciously questioning everything that has been criticized about a doll with an incredible waist, an endless wardrobe, perfect skin and an endless smile? To paraphrase Valerie Ritchie, we can say that “if you hate Barbie, go to Barbie as Barbie’s most ruthless critic.” Isn’t Netflix doing a movie cameo? Although if the humanized Barbie brought down doll sales, then forget about Judith Butler.

Barbie includes as criticisms things that Vox’s son-in-law, who irritates Vox, and some friends of President Pedro Sánchez would find unbearable. Indeed, shouldn’t the image of a brothel look like Barbieland? In a famous poem, Oliverio Girondo wrote:

“I don’t care if women have breasts like magnolias or fig raisins, peach skin or sandpaper. I don’t attach any importance to the fact that they wake up with an aphrodisiac breath or a breath insecticide. I’m quite capable of putting up with a nose that would win first prize at a carrot show, but yes!—and in this I’m irreducible—I don’t forgive them under any pretext that they can’t fly. If they can’t fly, fly! those who try to seduce me are wasting their time!”

In this movie, Barbie decides to fly. And his breath smells when he gets up.

Barbie movie starts with a nod 2001: Space Odyssey. What the monolith was for the different phases of humanity, it did with the imagination of girls’ toys, that a mature doll appeared – no longer a baby with whom one must learn to be a mother – sexually desirable – women began to have the right to have desires – and self-sufficient – he did not cry for corners your hunger, your dirt, your crying. if in 2001: Space Odyssey human ancestors used bone to invent the first tool with which to kill their neighbor, girls destroyed porcelain dolls, cabbage dolls and eternal dolls in order to return to the idealized standard for fetishists and mothers after being thrown into space.

But everything is turned upside down in Barbie from the movie as the world of desire and imagination collides with harsh reality. Barbie woke up one morning with cellulite, flat feet and bad breath. Do not panic. There is nothing that can’t be fixed with a few patches. Barbie is determined to change her life. There are things in the real world that you don’t like. But who likes the real world? The male workers who actually work in the film are rude – they give compliments that are daggers for those who scare the Ministry of Equality – and they need to be beaten to the bone. Barbie, who doesn’t beat executives, takes on builders without hesitation. And that Barbies come out with an asphalt-lifting impact machine. Mattel managers are idiots, but they are in suits. They are victims of themselves. Worthy of compassion. I wish the leaders of Blackrock or Monsanto or those who sell weapons or drown entire countries with their ratings were so stupid. There would be no need for any revolutions.

Barbie and Ken get arrested because they don’t have any money. But that doesn’t mean they’re falling into a spiral that the poor are falling into. On the contrary, the police treat them with love. We won’t see Ken with a cop kneeling on his neck until he’s out of breath. And Gloria’s monologue caused applause in a hall full of tired women:

“It’s literally impossible to be a woman… We always have to be amazing, but I don’t know how we always get it wrong. You have to be thin, but not too thin, and you can’t say, “I want to.” to be thin,” you have to say, “I want to be healthy,” but you also have to be thin. You must have money, but you cannot ask for money, because it is wrong. You must be the boss, but not bad. You should lead, not suppress other people’s ideas You should enjoy being a mother, but you can’t talk about your children all day long You should be professional, but always take care of others You should be responsible for the bad behavior of men, but if you tell them something, they will throw you in the face for complaining.

You must be beautiful to men, but not too beautiful to tempt them or threaten other women, because you must be part of a brotherhood. But you have to stand out and always be grateful. But not forgetting that the system is rigged, so you should, even knowing it, be grateful. You cannot grow old, or be rude, or boastful, or selfish, or break down, or fail, or show fear, or go out of line.

It’s too hard! It’s too controversial and no one gives you a medal and thanks you. But in fact, it turns out that not only are you doing everything wrong, but also you yourself are to blame for everything. I’m so tired of seeing me and all the other women go out of their way to please people. And if it’s the same with a doll depicting women, then turn it off and let’s go.”

Turn it off and let’s go. In the same way that the prototype Barbie became a feminist, will Barbie be a soldier in the war in Ukraine? Will she side with Wagner’s losers, or will she be dressed like Zelensky? And in the face of global warming, will it collapse or will it defend green capitalism? He is closer to Yolanda Diaz than to Jonah Belarra. So let’s not exaggerate.

But perhaps too much was demanded of Barbie. Tarzan would never have promoted a safari where an honorary king went out to kill animals with big eyes. Thinking Barbie can be used to invent 21st century feminism is like thinking DDT can be used to raise environmental consciousness. Is it true that there are black women in the film who are presidents, judges, women with curves, women who can be lesbians – and even transgender? – because it doesn’t matter, because it’s a world that’s like in a store. center, has no problems, and if problems arise, they are reflected in the compliant common sense of the system. For this reason, despite the multiplicity, the main character must be white, very white, very white, like Margot Robbie, the actress who represents her. Thus, everyone can dream a little, but only in moderation.

Going back to Ritchie, the new Barbie may hate plastic, but she’s made of plastic; he may hate patriarchal stereotypes, but he is a canon according to current aesthetic canons; she stands for equality, but she is rosy; he is a rebel, but he knows that to succeed in life means to be able to buy things; He is an environmentalist, but he owns a car, a boat, and even a spaceship; puts men in their place, but does not forget that in liberal feminism the conflict with men is not class and not racial, but superficially gender, so that some successful women, like Barbie, can break the crystal shell. By this logic, when women defeat patriarchy, they are not establishing democracy, but authoritarian rule by women.

The film can criticize patriarchy, Mattel businessmen, tax evasion. You can laugh at simple people with a lust for power who want to be everywhere and always be winners. With all these things, Barbie will be more trustworthy: they will sell more dolls in a world where girls already play football and are bosses with play. The roles are so deeply internalized that by criticizing you free the audience from having to move away from the puppet. After all, they do the critique for you and you can already love Barbie, Julio Iglesias, want to be given flowers, that your boyfriend is jealous or any issue that causes controversy about what machismo is, what is monism What is politeness? That Barbie serves to deepen feminism would be like right-wing or far-right journalists arguing over who is right in left-wing debates. It happens, of course, but it’s stupid.

Staying in a glass ceiling like a Barbie is Hillary Clinton’s feminism. Or, as shown in the film, Barbie “creator” Ruth Handler (actually a plagiarizer of the previous German doll) put on the altar of dreams as a good woman who can age wisely. Of those people who say that if you have a good attitude, you can beat cancer, poverty and cellulite. And global warming is solved by shopping and smiling. In this logic, where conflicts between men and women must be managed, jealousy absorbs any other differences. In Barbieland, Barbies are not stabbed in front of children.

Barbie already has a pussy. Is an advance. Will she be shaved, as porn canons dictate, or will she scare Ken with her bushy pubes? It will last, almost certainly, without cellulite. Although Barbie is so perfect that even her cellulite would be a sign of aesthetic sublimation. This is Hollywood, what do you want? Without Hollywood, US geopolitical dominance would be even more precarious. Barbie is to the Marines what Martha Sanchez is to the Spanish soldiers in the Gulf War. But it’s all smoke. He boulevard movie city stars are full of fentanyl-affected, barely balanced zombies. Barbieland has no fentanyl and no people living in trailers. They all live in beautiful houses.

What would she be doing in this decadent USA, the new real Barbie? Will he bring them coffee at night? Would you hold those responsible to account? Would you run a sale of old Barbies to raise money for poor drug addicts? His life, otherwise it cannot be, would remain empty, incorporeal, alienated, chained to consumption. Without a party, Barbie is not Barbie. Reinventing Barbie would be tantamount to reimagining Hayek.

If you mix the real world and the world of dreams, I would rather make a revolution with a spoiled Barbie (“rare” Barbie). Ken, after he went to jail, he may even have come. I still don’t know if Allan will come. There are too many right-wing people in the LGBT world. What times proud. We danced in that movie. Barbie was still a doll.