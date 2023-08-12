Barça register another player in the league and add more fighters

Ilkay Gundogan is the second registered. After Ronald Araujo, the German midfielder joins the list of 13 Barça players registered with the employers’ association. Rest Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Christensen, Kunde, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati and Rafinha. All this thanks to 120 million euros, which will come in installments thanks to an agreement with a German company. Libero Football Finance AG and a Dutch company NIPA Capital for the sale of 29.5% of the property of Barca Vision for this amount. Capital that, on paper, will allow the club to arrive on time to have the entire squad ready for this season. In addition, confirmed sales cassie and Ousmane Dembele have contributed to the acceleration of club processes.

Thus, Fútbol Club Barcelona has completed the submission of the documentation required to register its potential players in La Liga and already has two confirmed players. This process is necessary for a club to legally participate in domestic competitions; an organization that has already received all renewed contracts, whether for players who have renewed ties with the club, signed or returned from business trips. This documentation is under close scrutiny to ensure that it complies with established financial requirements.

Ilkay Gundogan during the match against Arsenal | football club barcelona

Gundogan, priority

The priority for Barça was to ensure that Ilkay Gundogan was registered to avoid any contractual problems. The player had a clause that exempted him if his registration was not made before the first day of the League. With this situation resolved, Gundogan is now officially registered in the competition as number 22 and is already the second player to join the roster.

This registration process is critical because it allows Javi Hernandez to have the bulk of the troops. In addition to already registered players, there is still time for other players to register. This includes new players, upgraded players and those back from loan, which will strengthen the squad and give the team a full base to face the start of the season with confidence. Alejandro Balde, frames Alonso, Sergi RobertOriol Romeu, Abde, Inaki Pena and Inigo Martinez They are still waiting and they still have time to register five minutes before the Getafe-Barça match this Sunday at 21:30.