Barcelona closes the chapter to forget… Or not

The day before the premiere Barcelona V League, against Getafe at the Coliseum, a field in which the Catalans are not very good and where they have not scored a single goal in the last three visits (0-0 last season, 0-0 in the previous season and 1-0 in 2020 year), Dembele’s departure to PSG, which they sang about, is confirmed. This ended one of the club’s worst operations, the march neymar… Or not, because the return of the Brazilian is one of the operations that is on the table and which Xavi He comments ambiguously: “There is a market until August 31st and I can’t name names,” the coach says before the possible return of a footballer whose quality is undeniable, but which leaves doubts in extrasport, in everything that surrounds Ney. which is usually controversial and which, it should not be forgotten, condemned the club and they were litigating between 2017 and 2021 until they reached a settlement.

It was in 2017 that the catastrophic operation for Barça began. Neymar went to psg by paying the termination clause, thereby breaking the offensive trident he had formed with Messi And Luis Suarez at the Camp Nou, although he left 222 million euros in the treasury, which is still the highest transfer in history. Barça have lost a great player but have gained economic weight to close the gap. Part of this money went to hire Dembele, which ended up costing $135 million, according to specialized website ransfermarkt. The French broke into the market in August of that year. In January 2018, Barcelona paid another $135 million for CoutinhoThis means that the money, and even something else, from Neymar has already been invested.

Neither of the two players folded at Barcelona. The Brazilian never, only with a very small spark, and the winger was initially hampered mainly by injuries that prevented him from having succession. Yes, he achieved this with Xavi, who bet a very big deal on him, even sometimes going against the will of the club, to now see him leave, leaving a feeling of disappointment: “He was a good boy, he helped us, we gave care and importance . It was a big disappointment that he decided to leave, but chose another project. Wish him good luck,” said the Catalan coach.

35.4 million

In sporting terms, replacing Ney with Coutinho and Dembele was not a good move, and even less economically, because the club received 20 million euros for the Brazilian in the transition to Astonvilleplus 8.5 before credit Bavaria; and Usman, now that he had more cash, PSG took him for 50.4 “kilograms”. Half was supposed to go to the player under the private agreement they had, but in the end it would be 15 for him and 35.4 for the club, which he interprets should not pay anything to the winger’s agents (which will force them to reach that figure of 25) . Mundo Deportivo reports that Dembele’s representatives could sue Barça over the issue.