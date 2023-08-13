Bathers in Playa Benitez complain about the lack of parking space due to new fences.

Bathers who regularly visit Playa Benitez have been complaining since the beginning of the summer about the new fences the city decided to install to prevent people from parking their cars a few meters from the beach, as they always did. facilitating the arrival of people who want to spend a summer day. The only signposted car park, which is relatively close, is insufficient, so it is full from the start and arriving citizens have to leave their cars a long distance from the beach.

This new discomfort worries many families who usually visit the area. One of them, about ten people, who has a shed where they prepare food, protests angrily at the new obstacles. “Sorry, because my mom has fibromyalgia and from time to time she liked to come to the beach to spend a few hours. It was much more convenient, you arrived, parked and you were already on the beach. Now between parking lots, unloading and arriving… He can’t come anymore,” says one of the women in the group.

The fences now occupy the entire perimeter of the road leading to Benitez. There is a “dead” zone, which is not used by bathers, as it is asphalt, nor by people involved in sports, since the road is not in the best condition. “They took away a site from dozens of parking lots that did not interfere with anyone and made life easier for us. The problem is that it was in vain, because we really do not see a reasonable reason for this, ”says another member of this family. .

Several bathers who regularly come to Playa Benitez, especially in summer, and are faced with this inconvenience, assure this newspaper that they have already mobilized to complain to the city council. “We wrote to the authorities to remove these fences or explain why they were installed, but they ignore us and we have been facing this problem since June without any explanation,” commented several members of this family, who also regret this. . they were forbidden to bring iron to make skewers, as was always the custom. “Everything is taken from us. We are here because we are here, and between the two we don’t want to. You can’t park, you can’t eat, they’re not allowed. you stay overnight, as many families used to do,” they resent.

Another problem that this family and other bathers highlight is the inability to “stop even for a moment” to unload everything, even if they later go to park in a different area, due to the risk of fines. “Don’t stop there for a second in the fence, unload everything or leave the old people and children. You can’t do that because the Civil Guard will fine you when they pass. It is true that there is a bus stop, but for example on Saturday it happens every two hours,” they say. During the approximately hour that this newspaper was in Playa Benitez, at least 2 cars stopped for about three minutes to unload, which entails risk.No bus stopped along the way.