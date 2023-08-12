Bayern back for Bono

Yassin Bono continues to suffer from the goalkeeping domino effect in Europe, although his record remains unchanged.. Just hours after the Sevilla goalkeeper became the number 1 favorite to replace the injured Thibault Courtois at Real Madrid, his dream has faded. At the Santiago Bernabeuor they want to pay more than 20 million euros for a goalkeeper that there would be a month or a half left in the middle of the campaign because of the African Cup and that is why they gave preference to Kepa Arrizabalaga who would come to Chelsea.

Bayern lost the Biscayne goalkeeper, who was also in talks, and according to the German newspaper Bild, decided to once again focus on hiring Bono. A few days ago, the offer of Bavaria was about 15 million euros. D.He will have to score more than 20 if he wants to convince Sevilla. Yassin was delighted with Madrid, but he was not afraid of the possibility join the strongest team in Germany. The jump you are looking for in your career.

Bayern, who are waiting for the final recovery of Manuel Neuer (37) but know their veteran goalkeeper’s expiration date is just around the corner, is torn between signing a replacement with full guarantees or improvising with another loan. In this sense, the ex-realist and ex-Villarreal Rulli, who now plays for Ajax in Amsterdamremains in the cell because no agreement has been reached with Sevilla.

Bono has now reappeared in the starting XI against Sevilla after a poor league debut against Valencia. The Moroccan could do little in two away goals, although he did not have much more work to do. Saudi Arabia, which continues to pose a huge “threat” due to its economic opportunities For big European clubs, he maintains interest in the goalkeeper and offers him much more money than they can give him on the Old Continent. PBut he, at least until now, continues to put the sports part in the first place.