Bayern confirm the signing of Harry Kane

Harry Kane is the new face of Bayern Munich. Bayern Munich Press

MADRID — Bayern Munich, champions of the German Bundesliga, have finally confirmed the signing of Englishman Harry Kane from Tottenham this Saturday.after negotiations that lasted almost the entire summer market.

Kane, still captain of Tottenham Hotspur, signed a contract until 30 June 2027 and will wear number nine on the Bavarian team jersey.This is stated in the message of the Munich club.

“I am very happy to be part of Bayern now. Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world and I have always said that I want to compete and perform at the highest level of my career. Bayern are a winner in culture and I am very pleased to be here,” said the England captain after confirming his move.

Kane, who started his career at Ridgway Rovers, worked his way through the youth ranks at Arsenal and Watford before joining Tottenham in 2009. He progressed with the London club until he signed his first professional contract in July 2011.

Since 2011, he has played 435 official matches for Tottenham, in which he scored 280 goals. He was England’s top scorer in 2016, 2017 and 2021 and is the second top scorer in Premier League history behind Alan Shearer.

With the English team, he played 84 games in which he scored 58 goals. He is their top scorer. In Russia-2018, he became the top scorer with six goals.

Jan-Christian Driesen, Bayern’s general manager, admitted that signing Kane was a “long process” and that now, with the operation completed, they are “very happy”.

“Harry Kane has been our dream player from the beginning and he fits perfectly into our DNA and the DNA of the club, both in terms of sport and character. World-class centre-forwards have always been a big factor when Bayern celebrated their best ever title and we are convinced that Harry Kane will continue this success story. Our fans can be in awe of one of the best scorers of our time,” he said.

Thus, Bayern get a reference center forward and the first world level, which lost with the departure of the Pole Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona. Neither German-Cameroonian Eric Maxime Choupo-Moting nor Sadio Mane himself have come close to the level of performance of the current Barça player, and with Kane he once again strengthens his edge with the aim of once again becoming a main character in the Champions League.

For his part, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy explained that they “have been trying for a long period of time to involve Harry and his representatives in various forms of contract extensions, both short-term and long-term.”

“However, Harry has made it clear that he wants a new challenge and that he will not be signing a new contract this summer. So we were reluctant to accept his move,” the Spurs manager said.

“We have seen the product of our academy become one of the greatest players ever to wear a Spurs jersey and become one of the elite strikers in world football. It was a truly wonderful journey,” he said.

“Harry’s achievements and records say a lot about a player and throughout his 19 years at the club, Harry has been a professional role model on and off the pitch and an inspiration to young players who dream of following their own path.” he added.

“I would like to thank Harry for everything he has done for us, for all the memories, for all the records. We wish him and his family all the best for the future. Needless to say, he will always be a valued member of the Spurs. family, forever in our history.”