Bayern stay with Bono

The departure of Jan Sommer before looking for a replacement created a problem for Bayern Munich, which got bigger as the days went by. and he saw the various alternatives he used fall apart.

Focused on finalizing the signing of Harry Kane, which they were finally able to achieve on Friday, Tuchel’s team took on RB Leipzig this Saturday in the German Supercup and Team East, led by hat-trick great Dani Olmo. ‘, humiliated the Bavarian (0-3) and exposed his goalkeeper. The Bayern manager fielded the only one he has, Sven Ulreich, as Manuel Neuer won’t be available until next year..

The idea is that a 35-year-old veteran goalkeeper will replace the one who arrives, but the question is who it will be. Bavaria, among the few alternatives he had in mind was Yasin Bono, but before that he had tried other “cheaper” or younger optionswhich would cushion Neuer’s losses, as Sommer did last year, though none of them were fruitful.

