Bayern stay with Bono

The departure of Jan Sommer before looking for a replacement created a problem for Bayern Munich, which got bigger as the days went by. and he saw the various alternatives he used fall apart.

Focused on finalizing the signing of Harry Kane, which they were finally able to achieve on Friday, Tuchel’s team took on RB Leipzig this Saturday in the German Supercup and Team East, led by hat-trick great Dani Olmo. ‘, humiliated the Bavarian (0-3) and exposed his goalkeeper. The Bayern manager fielded the only one he has, Sven Ulreich, as Manuel Neuer won’t be available until next year..

New clues about Bono’s future

The basic prerequisite for signing a contract with Bono is fulfilled

The idea is that a 35-year-old veteran goalkeeper will replace the one who arrives, but the question is who it will be. Bavaria, among the few alternatives he had in mind was Yasin Bono, but before that he had tried other “cheaper” or younger optionswhich would cushion Neuer’s losses, as Sommer did last year, though none of them were fruitful.

Kepa is almost in Madrid; Rulli injured

Chief among them was passing the Spanish goal cap, but all indications are that the Basque goalkeeper will end up on loan from Real Madrid after the Madrid club showed up on Friday after Courtois was injured. AND another option is ex-Villarrealense Jeronimo Rulli.. However, as published in the Netherlands, the current Ajax goalkeeper he was injured yesterday against Hercules – He was substituted in the 32nd minute – and everything points to the fact that he was out for several months.

In principle, of the goalkeepers he touched, only Yassin Bono would remain. But He will have to make an offer to Sevilla, which, as Real Madrid found out, does not accept the option of leaving the Moroccan goalkeeper on loan.although another club has the option of buying.

Yassin Bono, about 20 million euros

Bono’s worth is around £20m, a high figure for a goalkeeper who will play before Neuer’s return, but it remains to be seen under what conditions the German will return at the age of almost 38 and after more than one year out of work due to injury. Bono is not betting on the future – he is 32 years old – but on the present, which can give a very good game for several seasons.

Bono, Kepa and Bayern Munich’s last move

Bayern have not yet decided what to do next, but In the goalkeeping dance of recent weeks, he still has this option, De Gea for free… and a little more. And the Spanish target has never been in German orbit until now, because it was discussed by Rulli, Kepa and Bono.

Take advantage of the Real Madrid goal

Sevilla president Jose Castro already warned on Friday that there was no “Bono affair” at the time, but things have changed a lot since then and, According to Mendilibar, the players who were absent on August 31 could play in the Super Bowl. Bono aims to start in this match…